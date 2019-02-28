Register
00:23 GMT +301 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Elliott Abrams

    Genocide Survivors Call on US Holocaust Museum to Dump Abrams from Committee

    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    Get short URL
    171

    A group of genocide survivors and their relatives have begun circulating a petition calling for Elliot Abrams, currently the US special envoy to Venezuela, to be removed from his committee position at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, citing his support for genocidal regimes.

    The group of 12 have addressed the United States Holocaust Memorial Council and the Committee on Conscience in a letter in which they identify themselves as "survivors, witnesses and family members lost to genocide, mass murder and other extreme violence perpetrated by the governments of Nazi Germany and the Central American military dictatorships backed by the United States in the 1980s and 90s. Like you, we have come together in the name of advancing values like those contained in the Council's core mission of preventing genocide."

    The committee of 45 members under chair Lee Feinstein has as its stated mandate to "alert the national conscience, influence policy makers and stimulate worldwide action to confront and work to halt acts of genocide or related crimes against humanity."

    RT correspondent Dan Cohen questions US Special Envoy to Venezuela Elliott Abrams outside the OAS building about his role in the Iran-Contra Affair
    © Twitter screenshot; Dan Cohen
    US Envoy Elliot Abrams Threatens Reporter For Asking About Iran-Contra (VIDEO)

    The group writes that in that spirit, "[w]e cannot fathom how Abrams — a proven supporter of the some of the world's most nefarious perpetrators of genocide and mass murderers for nearly 40 years — could be a member of your committee."

    Abrams' reemergence on the US policy scene has sparked outrage among those who remember — and abhor — his history as a defender and supporter of violent regimes.

    While Abrams was serving in relatively high positions in the US State Department during the Reagan administration, US military aid to ruthless regimes in Central America grew enormously as Washington tried to battle what it saw as Soviet satellites in its backyard. In the early 1980s, as the Guatemalan army was carrying out what the US Holocaust Museum itself described as a "counterinsurgency campaign deliberately aimed at massacring thousands of Mayan civilians," Abrams, as assistant secretary of state for human rights, was supporting the dictator they served, arguing in the US Congress for more military aid for General Efraín Ríos Montt, who he said had brought "considerable progress on human rights" to the country.

    The US military had close ties with their Guatemalan counterparts into the 1970s, the New York Times reported in a story on Ríos Montt's conviction, and cultivated Montt after he took power in 1982 as an ally in their fight against Nicaragua's Sandinista government and Salvadoran guerrillas. But by the time 1982 was drawing to a close, the US State Department had evidence the Guatemalan army was responsible for civilian massacres.

    A Brazilian soldier walks near packages of rice and sugar that are part of the humanitarian aid for Venezuela, at Ala 7 air base in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil in the border with Venezuela, on February 22, 2019.
    © AFP 2018 / Nelson Almeida
    EU Should Avoid Any 'Politicization' In Issue of Aid to Venezuela - Envoy

    In 1983, Abrams told the US Public Broadcasting Service that the kind of human rights progress Ríos Montt had brought to his country "needs to be rewarded and encouraged."

    Ríos Montt, of course, was convicted by a Guatemalan court in 2013 of genocide and crimes against humanity. "We are completely convinced of the intent to destroy the Ixil ethnic group," one member of the three-judge panel said.

    "In his positions in the Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush administrations, Elliott Abrams participated in and sought to cover up some of the most inhumane acts of recent US foreign policy history," the petitioners note. "Memos released after the war in Guatemala reveal that Abrams was unconditional in his support of the Guatemalan military led by General Efrain Ríos Montt, who killed thousands of Ixil and other indigenous peoples…. Mr. Abrams' resume also includes providing support to Salvadoran military battalions and death squads responsible for the El Mozote massacre of over 900 civilians, including hundreds of children. He also supported Salvadoran governments responsible for countless other massacres of tens of thousands."

    The petitioners, of course, are not the only ones going after Abrams — Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was the first person in some time to publicly confront the longtime Washington insider in public for his bloody history, for which she drew praise from some corners and jeers from others.

    Omar also pointed out that Abrams had pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 1991 about his role in the secret US effort to arm Nicaragua's Contras, another violent US creation in Central America that would go on to be known for its human rights abuses.

    Rohingya refugees
    © Sputnik / Shahnewaz Khan
    ‘Hallmarks of a Genocide’: AP Claims to Discover Five Rohingya Mass Graves in Myanmar

    "We, the signatories, ask why the Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide have not taken Abrams' role in Central America into account," the petitioners' letter reads. "How can the Committee on Conscience prevent future genocides if it has not come to terms with the involvement of one of its own members in supporting such atrocities? For these and many other reasons, we demand that the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum immediately remove Elliott Abrams as a member of its Committee on Conscience. His presence on that committee and his affiliation with the Museum runs contrary to everything that you and your mission stand for."

    Of course, it could be that the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, standing as it does in Washington, capital of the Cold War victor, still isn't as interested in communist (or so-called communist) victims of atrocities as it is others. They have, after all, chosen an edited version of the famous poem "First They Came," by Martin Niemoller, to display over their building. Most older texts of the poem begin "First they came for the Communists, but I did not speak up, because I wasn't a communist." The US Holocaust Memorial Museum has gone with "First they came for the socialists."

    Guatemala's own Holocaust Museum, which opened in 2017, has hosted exhibitions that draw "a lot of parallels to the way that Guatemalans were killed and the way that the Einsatzgruppen and the Nazis killed the Jews and the Roma in Eastern Europe," according to the executive director of a France-based Holocaust memorial organization that created a traveling exhibit for its opening. 

    Related:

    UNSC ‘Very Unlikely’ to Agree on US, Russia Resolutions on Venezuela – UK Envoy
    US' Venezuela Intervention Strategy is Losing Steam – Telesur Founder
    Maduro Withdrew 8 Tonnes of Gold From Venezuela's Central Bank - Reports
    Tags:
    committee, survivors, petition, genocide, US Holocaust Museum, Elliott Abrams, Nicaragua, Guatemala, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Karate Training Exercises in Iraq
    Female Self-Defence Iraqi Style: Karate Training Exercises in the Mountains
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse