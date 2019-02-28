Russia's UNSC Resolution Reaffirms Maduro's Role in Coordinating Aid Deliveries

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has the primary role in the organization of foreign humanitarian aid deliveries and this assistance should be provided at the request of the country’s authorities, the Russian-sponsored draft UNSC resolution, obtained by Sputnik, read.

According to the text of the Russian-sponsored document, obtained by Sputnik on Wednesday, the draft resolution "reaffirms the primary role of the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the initiation, organization, coordination and implementation of international assistance efforts and initiatives within its national territory, and recalls that such assistance should be provided with the consent of and on the basis of an appeal by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela".

The document also stresses the need to conduct political dialogue, aimed at settling the current crisis in the Bolivarian Republic, including the implementation of the Montevideo mechanism.

The Montevideo mechanism, which was proposed by Mexico, Uruguay and the Caribbean Community, envisages four stages — the immediate launch of a dialogue between the Venezuelan sides on the situation in the country, negotiations process, drafting of an agreement and implementation of the deal.

The settlement of the current situation in Venezuela should be achieved through peaceful means and the threats to use force against Venezuela raised concern, the text of Russia's draft resolution reiterated.

On Wednesday, the United States requested the UN Security Council to hold a meeting to vote on its draft resolution calling for new presidential elections in Venezuela and the unhindered delivery of the alleged humanitarian aid to the Latin American country, which was coordinated with the Venezuelan opposition. The Venezuelan authorities, however, have been opposing the aid deliveries, suggesting they were a US ploy to topple Maduro's government. Russia subsequently introduced its own draft resolution at the UN Security Council.

The United Nations and the Red Cross have urged Washington not to politicize humanitarian assistance and not to deliver aid without the consent of the Venezuelan government.

The vote on the UNSC draft resolution is set to take place later on Thursday.

Venezuela is currently going through a political crisis. On 5 January, lawmaker Juan Guaido was elected as the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which all other government branches have been refusing to recognize since 2016.

On 23 January, two days after the Venezuelan Supreme Court annulled his election, Guaido declared himself the country's "interim president". Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for his second presidential term on 10 January after winning the May election, which part of the opposition boycotted, called Guaido's move an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.

The United States immediately recognized Guaido, and around 50 other countries followed suit. Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other countries have meanwhile voiced their support for the legitimate government of constitutionally elected Maduro. Mexico and Uruguay have refused to recognize Guaido, declaring themselves neutral and promoting crisis settlement via dialogue.