Register
07:48 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UN Security Council

    Russia's UNSC Resolution Reaffirms Maduro's Role in Coordinating Aid Deliveries

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (330)
    0 0 0

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has the primary role in the organization of foreign humanitarian aid deliveries and this assistance should be provided at the request of the country’s authorities, the Russian-sponsored draft UNSC resolution, obtained by Sputnik, read.

    According to the text of the Russian-sponsored document, obtained by Sputnik on Wednesday, the draft resolution "reaffirms the primary role of the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the initiation, organization, coordination and implementation of international assistance efforts and initiatives within its national territory, and recalls that such assistance should be provided with the consent of and on the basis of an appeal by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela".

    The document also stresses the need to conduct political dialogue, aimed at settling the current crisis in the Bolivarian Republic, including the implementation of the Montevideo mechanism.

    READ MORE: Russia Introduces Venezuela Resolution at UN Security Council

    The Montevideo mechanism, which was proposed by Mexico, Uruguay and the Caribbean Community, envisages four stages — the immediate launch of a dialogue between the Venezuelan sides on the situation in the country, negotiations process, drafting of an agreement and implementation of the deal.

    Storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Russian Companies Face No Issues, Losses in Venezuela - Moscow
    The settlement of the current situation in Venezuela should be achieved through peaceful means and the threats to use force against Venezuela raised concern, the text of Russia's draft resolution reiterated.

    On Wednesday, the United States requested the UN Security Council to hold a meeting to vote on its draft resolution calling for new presidential elections in Venezuela and the unhindered delivery of the alleged humanitarian aid to the Latin American country, which was coordinated with the Venezuelan opposition. The Venezuelan authorities, however, have been opposing the aid deliveries, suggesting they were a US ploy to topple Maduro's government. Russia subsequently introduced its own draft resolution at the UN Security Council.

    The United Nations and the Red Cross have urged Washington not to politicize humanitarian assistance and not to deliver aid without the consent of the Venezuelan government.

    READ MORE: Weapons for Opposition May Be Purchased in Eastern Europe – Venezuela's FM

    The vote on the UNSC draft resolution is set to take place later on Thursday.

    A Brazilian soldier walks near packages of rice and sugar that are part of the humanitarian aid for Venezuela, at Ala 7 air base in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil in the border with Venezuela, on February 22, 2019.
    © AFP 2018 / Nelson Almeida
    EU Should Avoid Any 'Politicization' In Issue of Aid to Venezuela - Envoy
    Venezuela is currently going through a political crisis. On 5 January, lawmaker Juan Guaido was elected as the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which all other government branches have been refusing to recognize since 2016.

    On 23 January, two days after the Venezuelan Supreme Court annulled his election, Guaido declared himself the country's "interim president". Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for his second presidential term on 10 January after winning the May election, which part of the opposition boycotted, called Guaido's move an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.

    READ MORE: US to Announce More Venezuela Sanctions This Week — Special Envoy

    The United States immediately recognized Guaido, and around 50 other countries followed suit. Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other countries have meanwhile voiced their support for the legitimate government of constitutionally elected Maduro. Mexico and Uruguay have refused to recognize Guaido, declaring themselves neutral and promoting crisis settlement via dialogue.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (330)

    Related:

    Russia Introduces Venezuela Resolution at UN Security Council
    Morales Wonders Why US Seeks Dialogue With North Korea But Not Venezuela
    Caracas Invites UN Human Rights Chief to Visit Venezuela to See Sanctions Impact
    EU Should Avoid Any 'Politicization' In Issue of Aid to Venezuela - Envoy
    Russian Companies Face No Issues, Losses in Venezuela - Moscow
    Tags:
    deliveries, resolution, humanitarian aid, political dialogue, UN Security Council (UNSC), Nicolas Maduro, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse