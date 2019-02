WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US federal grand jury indicted Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson on charges related to illegal possession of firearms and drugs, the Justice Department said in a press release.

Last week, US federal prosecutors in a detention memo accused Hasson, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, of being a "domestic terrorist" who was plotting to carry out an Anders Breivik-inspired mass murder. During a raid of his apartment, in addition to more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and 15 firearms, law enforcement discovered documents that revealed Hasson was aiming to launch a terror attack of unprecedented scale.

"A federal grand jury today indicted Christopher Paul Hasson, age 49, of Silver Spring, Maryland, on federal charges for unlawful possession of silencers, for possession of firearms by a drug addict and unlawful user, and for possession of a controlled substance," the release said on Wednesday.

Although no terrorism-related charges were included in the indictment, US Attorney Robert Hur said authorities are still gathering evidence, according to a statement quoted by Courthouse News Service (CNS).

If convicted, Hasson faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each of the three charges he is facing, the release said.

According to court documents filed last week, prosecutors told a court that Hasson intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country after finding a hit list and other related documents in his apartment during a raid earlier in February.

The plan being laid by Hasson appeared to follow instructions laid out in Breivik ‘s manifesto to strike out at the "liberal" West. In an email that was never sent, Hasson said he was "dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth." The documents also revealed that Hasson's hit list included Democratic lawmakers such as Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren and many liberal news hosts.