Canadian Opposition Urges PM Trudeau to Resign Over SNC-Lavalin Affair - Report

The Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin is facing accusations that its former executives paid millions of dollars in bribes to win contracts in Libya under Muammar Gaddafi's rule, which collapsed in 2011.

Reuters reported Wednesday that the leader of Canada's main opposition party Andrew Scheer has demanded that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quit over the SNC-Lavalin case.

"He can no longer, with a clear conscience, continue to lead this nation", Scheer told reporters, cited by Reuters, calling for police to immediately probe the case. Trudeau is reportedly due to address on the matter later on Wednesday.

According to AP, Trudeau's government has been on the defensive since the Globe and Mail newspaper reported 7 February that Trudeau or his staff pressured ex-justice minister and ex-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to try to avoid criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin over allegations of corruption involving government contracts in Libya.

According to Wilson-Raybould's Wednesday testimony, cited by AP, she asked Trudeau if he was politically interfering with her role as attorney general and told him she would strongly advise against it.

She said Trudeau told her that if Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin didn't get a deferred prosecution there would be jobs lost and the company would move its headquarters from Montreal to London, AP reported Wednesday. Wilson-Raybould also said she was "barraged" and subjected to "hounding" by members of the government, according to AP.

