Register
03:09 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Tuesday, March 14, 2017, file photo, United States Trade Representative-nominee Robert Lighthizer, foreground, looks at documents during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

    US-China Trade Deal Must Allow Unilateral Enforcement by Washington - Lighthizer

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Any trade deal between the United States and China must allow the United States to unilaterally punish Beijing for predatory practices that include theft of intellectual property and technology, barriers to imports and subsidization of exports, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Congress on Wednesday.

    "We have to have the ability to take proportional action, unilaterally, to make sure we have a situation where they [China] are following an agreement," Lighthizer said. "If we can complete this [negotiating] effort, and again I say if, and if we can reach a satisfactory conclusion to the all-important outstanding issue of enforceability as well as some other concerns, we might be able to have an agreement that helps us turn the corner in our economic relationship with China".

    READ MORE: US Getting Closer on Trade Deal With China — Pompeo

    Lighthizer spent three hours testifying before the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, where members from both political parties criticized China for decades of cheating on earlier trade agreements and unbridled theft of technology and trade secrets.

    President Donald Trump walks to speak to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Philadelphia to attend the Army-Navy Football Game
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Comprehensive US-China Trade Deal Could Happen 'Rather Soon' – Trump
    Lighthizer also told lawmakers that Trump would not seek congressional approval on any deal that is reached with China.

    "This a settlement of a 301 action, the president using his power under Section 301, which has been delegated [by Congress] and it’s an executive agreement which the Constitution gives the president the right to enter into", Lighthizer said in testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday. "We have no intention of submitting it to Congress".

    The testimony followed four days of intense negotiations with senior Chinese leaders in Washington that ended on Sunday, with some officials remaining in Washington to continue negotiations.

    READ MORE: US-China Trade War Not Over? Trump-Xi Deal Could Be 'Temporary' Accord — Pundit

    Kovrig, an employee with the International Crisis Group and former Canadian diplomat appears in this photo from Brussels
    © REUTERS / Julie David de Lossy
    Journalist: It’s Not Fair to Canadians to Be Part of US-China Trade War
    President Donald Trump cited progress in the talks in a decision to delay 1 March deadline on tariff increase on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and proposed a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping to conclude an agreement.

    One US goal would be to set up monthly bilateral meetings of officials from the two nations' respective trade offices to address unfair trade practices, quarterly meetings at the assistant secretary level and semi-annual Cabinet level talks, Lighthizer said.

    Related:

    US-China Trade War Not Over? Trump-Xi Deal Could Be 'Temporary' Accord - Pundit
    Trade War Cut US Soybean Exports to China 90% - Top USDA Economist
    Chilling Echoes: UK Threatens Trade War With Ireland in Search of EU Concessions
    China Unveils Hong Kong Integration Plan Amid Sino-US Trade War
    Tags:
    enforcement, trade deal, agreement, trade war, Robert Lighthizer, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse