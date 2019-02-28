US-China Trade Deal Must Allow Unilateral Enforcement by Washington - Lighthizer

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Any trade deal between the United States and China must allow the United States to unilaterally punish Beijing for predatory practices that include theft of intellectual property and technology, barriers to imports and subsidization of exports, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Congress on Wednesday.

"We have to have the ability to take proportional action, unilaterally, to make sure we have a situation where they [China] are following an agreement," Lighthizer said. "If we can complete this [negotiating] effort, and again I say if, and if we can reach a satisfactory conclusion to the all-important outstanding issue of enforceability as well as some other concerns, we might be able to have an agreement that helps us turn the corner in our economic relationship with China".

READ MORE: US Getting Closer on Trade Deal With China — Pompeo

Lighthizer spent three hours testifying before the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, where members from both political parties criticized China for decades of cheating on earlier trade agreements and unbridled theft of technology and trade secrets.

Lighthizer also told lawmakers that Trump would not seek congressional approval on any deal that is reached with China.

"This a settlement of a 301 action, the president using his power under Section 301, which has been delegated [by Congress] and it’s an executive agreement which the Constitution gives the president the right to enter into", Lighthizer said in testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday. "We have no intention of submitting it to Congress".

The testimony followed four days of intense negotiations with senior Chinese leaders in Washington that ended on Sunday, with some officials remaining in Washington to continue negotiations.

READ MORE: US-China Trade War Not Over? Trump-Xi Deal Could Be 'Temporary' Accord — Pundit

© REUTERS / Julie David de Lossy Journalist: It’s Not Fair to Canadians to Be Part of US-China Trade War

President Donald Trump cited progress in the talks in a decision to delay 1 March deadline on tariff increase on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and proposed a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping to conclude an agreement.

One US goal would be to set up monthly bilateral meetings of officials from the two nations' respective trade offices to address unfair trade practices, quarterly meetings at the assistant secretary level and semi-annual Cabinet level talks, Lighthizer said.