Cohen: There Will Be No 'Peaceful' Power Transition If Trump Loses 2020 Election

US President Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen said during his congressional testimony on Wednesday that he fears Trump would not allow his successor to peacefully take control of the Oval Office if he loses the 2020 presidential election.

"Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, there will never be a peaceful transition of power", Michael Cohen said Wednesday before the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee.

Meanwhile, Cohen also told Congress on Wednesday that he has no direct evidence of alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

"Questions have been raised whether I know of direct evidence that Mr. Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia: "I do not", Cohen said in his opening statement before the US House Oversight Committee. "But I have my suspicions".

Though Cohen was adamant that he has no direct evidence of collusion, he added that Trump would do whatever is necessary in order to win the presidential race, including colluding with a foreign government. Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison for financial crimes that include tax fraud and hush-money payments to two women Trump allegedly had affairs with in violation of campaign finance laws, as well as lying to Congress.

However, the US president’s former lawyer remains out of prison to continue cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into alleged Trump-Moscow collusion during the 2016 US presidential election, which has been denied both by both parties on numerous occasions.

Michael Cohen also said Wednesday during a testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee that Trump is under investigation by the US District Court of the Southern District of New York for other illegal acts that have not come to light.

"Yes, and again, those are part of the investigation that is currently being looked at by the Southern District of New York", Cohen said when asked by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi whether there are any other wrongdoings or illegal acts he is aware of regarding Trump that have not been discussed.

Cohen said during his testimony that he has been interviewed by the special counsel’s office seven times. On Tuesday, Cohen provided closed-door testimony to the US Senate Intelligence Committee, and tomorrow he is scheduled to appear in a closed session before the House Intelligence Committee.

Trump said Wednesday that his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen was lying in his prepared congressional testimony, in which the attorney claimed to have knowledge of Trump's "illicit acts", in order to shorten his prison sentence.

"Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time", Trump wrote on Twitter.

Ahead of Cohen's testimony, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders called it "laughable" that anyone would take Cohen's words seriously.

