2020 Democrat Candidates Seeking Private Advice From Hillary Clinton - Reports

The 2016 Democratic nominee has been hovering over the party's ever-growing field of 2020 contenders, as she has so far failed to outright rule out another presidential run.

According to The New York Times, the former secretary of state is still in the race — albeit indirectly.

The newspaper reported on Tuesday that Hillary Clinton privately met with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden, both of whom have announced a 2020 presidential bid.

Sources familiar with the matter were quoted as saying that apart from these two, Clinton has also spoken with senators Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, and former housing secretary Julian Castro.

She is also said to have regularly spoken with ex-Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, who is mulling a 2020 run.

Former Bernie Sanders Aide Slams Hillary Clinton Camp as 'A**holes', 'Ingrates'

Bernie Sanders, who famously clashed with Clinton in the months leading to the 2016 Democratic primary, is reportedly among those who haven't sought her advice.

Another 2020 contender, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, is reportedly not "on speaking terms" with the erstwhile first lady after Gillibrand said Bill Clinton should have resigned following the Lewinsky sex scandal.

As per the report, Clinton made it clear that she would not support anyone in the primary but is "eager to help the eventual nominee". On the other hand, she has not ruled out pursuing a rematch against Donald Trump.

The 2020 Iowa caucuses — the first stage of the voting process — are scheduled to take place in February 2020. The Democratic Party will select its presidential candidate at a national convention in July 2020, two months before the GOP will decide on its candidate. The 59th US presidential election will take place on 3 November 2020.