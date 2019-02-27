Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Testifies Before Congress (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is facing questions from the House Oversight Committee during a public hearing in Washington D.C.

Michael Cohen was earlier been sentenced to a three-year prison term for tax fraud and crimes that involved hush-money payments to two women Trump allegedly had affairs with, in violation of campaign laws, as well as lying to Congress.

He remains out of prison to continue cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Trump associates during the 2016 presidential campaign, as he investigates any potential conclusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

