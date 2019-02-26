US Senators Seek to Force Intel Chief to Produce Report on Khashoggi Case - Bill

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Several Democrats in the US Senate are seeking to require the director of national intelligence to produce a report on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi within 30 days, according to the text of a bill introduced to Congress on Tuesday.

"Not later than 30 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Director of National Intelligence shall submit to Congress a report on the death of Jamal Khashoggi," the legislation states.

The intelligence report should remain unclassified, allowing for it to be released to the public. It should also clearly identify those who carried out the attack, as well as any participants, including those who ordered the killing and those who were otherwise complicit in the murder, the legislation says.

© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo

Senators Ron Wyden, Martin Heinrich, Jack Reed and Kamala Harris introduced the legislation.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post newspaper, went missing on October 2, 2018, after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh, after first denying knowledge of his disappearance, admitted Khashoggi was killed by drug injection and dismembered. The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office said the assassination of Khashoggi had been pre-planned while a UN probe concluded that Saudi government officials carried out the murder.

Saudi authorities charged 11 people with Khashoggi’s murder but have denied any involvement by the royal family.