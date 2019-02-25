Register
23:55 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington

    ‘I Can Still See His Lips': Ex-Campaign Staffer Claims Trump Forcibly Kissed Her

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Alva Johnson, a former staffer who worked on US President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against POTUS on Monday, alleging that he kissed her without her consent.

    Johnson initially worked as the Trump campaign's director of outreach and coalitions in Alabama in 2016, before being reassigned to Florida and given the task of managing the recreational vehicles being used as mobile campaign offices.

    It was in August 2016 at a campaign stop in Tampa, Florida, when Johnson's opinion of Trump completely flipped. She alleges in her recently filed lawsuit that after volunteers met with Trump and snapped a few pictures inside a campaign RV, the would-be commander in chief grabbed her hand and leaned in to kiss her on the lips as he exited the vehicle.

    Johnson claims that just as she turned her head away from Trump, POTUS' lips ultimately landed on the side of her mouth. "I immediately felt violated, because I wasn't expecting it or wanting it… I can still see his lips coming straight for my face," she told the Washington Post.

    61st Grammy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2019 - BTS
    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    K-Pop Band BTS’s Account #1 on Twitter With Most Interactions, Beating Trump’s, Ariana Grande's - Reports

    The former staffer didn't first consider coming forward about the incident until October 2016, after the release of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump is heard bragging about kissing and groping women without their consent.

    However, several months would go by before Johnson opted to take legal action. She first focused on trying to get past the traumatic experience by working with a therapist, before reaching out to various lawyers.

    Johnson eventually hired lawyer Hassan Zavareei, based in Washington, DC, after being motivated by the growing #MeToo movement and watching the negative impacts of Trump's policies, specifically the separation and detention of migrant children.

    Johnson stressed to the Post that she did try to obtain a job within the Trump administration, and although she was overlooked, those rejections weren't fueling her desire to air her experience or sue.

    She has indicated that Pam Bondi, who at the time served as the Florida attorney general, and Karen Giorno, the director of the Florida campaign, were present when Trump went in for the kiss. Neither corroborates her story.

    Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist, Cosmos television show host and Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History speaks August 4, 2014 after a screening of James Cameron's Deepsea Challenge 3D film at the museum in New York.
    © AFP 2018 / Stan HONDA
    Fox, NatGeo Investigate Neil deGrasse Tyson Over Sexual Misconduct

    Giorno called the allegations "ridiculous," and Bondi told the Post that she "one hundred percent" did not see anything inappropriate take place between Trump and Johnson.

    White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders rejected Johnson's claims, saying in a statement Monday that "this never happened and is directly contradicted by multiple highly credible eyewitness accounts."

    The lawsuit, which was filed in Florida, is seeking unspecified damages for emotional pain and suffering, and is also alleging that the Trump campaign discriminated against Johnson because it paid her less than white employees working on the campaign.

    Related:

    WATCH Ivanka's Deadpan Reaction to Merkel Trashing Donald Trump
    Alec Baldwin Ignites Twitter After Calling Donald Trump a 'Threat to Safety'
    Donald Trump Jr. Slams Media After WaPo Super Bowl Ad, Infuriating Twitter Users
    Human Traffickers Smuggle Women Into US for the Super Bowl - Donald Trump
    Donald Trump's Golf Course Fires Dozen Illegal Immigrant Workers - Reports
    Tags:
    Sexual Misconduct, Alva Johnson, Donald Trump, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse