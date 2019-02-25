Register
22:20 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US cop from Florida's Fort Pierce Police Department suspended after violating several department policies

    ‘Making Babies Back There': US Cop Suspended for Letting Detainees Get Frisky

    © Screenshot/WPTV
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An officer with Florida's Fort Pierce Police Department was recently suspended as a result of an internal investigation that found he violated several policies during a July 2018 arrest of two Walmart shoplifters.

    An internal affairs (IA) report released on Friday indicated that Fort Pierce Officer Doug McNeal wound up suspended for 20 days without pay after investigators found that he failed to adhere to police protocol from the start of his 2018 arrest of Zachary Moellendick and Krista Leigh.

    In reviewing body camera footage, officials found that McNeal allowed the pair to smoke a cigarette prior to getting into the patrol car and let them smoke another inside the vehicle before transporting them to the county jail.

    The IA report indicates that when McNeal was asked by Leigh if they could smoke for a second time, the officer replied, "No, just smoke in the car. They won't let you smoke in the sally port." A sally port is a secured entryway where police unload inmates.

    Officer with Florida's Fort Pierce Police Department is suspended over events that took place on July 2018 arrest of Walmart shoplifters
    © Screenshot/WPTV
    Officer with Florida's Fort Pierce Police Department is suspended over events that took place on July 2018 arrest of Walmart shoplifters

    Additionally, McNeal failed to place both Moellendick and Leigh in seat belts and ignored proper handcuff protocol, leaving Moellendick unhandcuffed and Leigh with her hands cuffed in front of her while sitting in the patrol car.

    With neither individual properly restrained, things quickly heated up for the couple, as video footage shows them cuddling and kissing for the majority of the time that they're in the patrol car. At one point in the recording, the pair are seen performing sex acts on one another for roughly six minutes.

    US cop from Florida's Fort Pierce Police Department suspended after violating several department policies
    © Screenshot/WPTV
    US cop from Florida's Fort Pierce Police Department suspended after violating several department policies

    Later, during interviews with detectives, Leigh told officials that Moellendick had "fingered" her while she gave him a "hand job." Moellendick told the same investigators that he "got [Leigh] off and she got him off," the IA report reads.

    #MeToo painted on WWII kiss statue
    © Twitter/ItsJeffHiggins
    '#MeToo' Spray Painted on WWII Kiss Statue in Florida (PHOTOS)

    Video of the series of events captures the moment in which a passing officer tells McNeal, "I think they're making babies back there."

    However, when it came time for IA officials to question McNeal about the events, he denied that any sexual acts were performed, adding that he was "fine" with the pair cuddling and kissing.

    In the end, the IA report notes that McNeal violated policies related to body worn cameras, unauthorized restraint, detainee transport operations, special transport situations and use of tobacco products within patrol vehicles.

    It concluded by stating that McNeal's conduct during the July 2018 arrest was "inconsistent with the standards expected" of an officer, and that a repeat offense of the violations may leave him without a job.

    Fort Pierce Chief Diane Hobley-Burney told local news station WPTV that McNeal has "accepted full responsibility for his actions and understands the seriousness of the policy violations."

    Giant Cross Washes Ashore Florida Beach
    © Facebook/OceanManorBeachResort
    ‘I Had Goosebumps’: Giant ‘Heavenly’ Cross Washes Ashore on Florida Beach (PHOTOS)

    "The conduct of this officer does not represent the values of this department or the dedicated men and women who serve our community with honor every day," she added. McNeal's suspension from the department began on February 14.

    Moellendick pleaded guilty to petty theft and trespassing and was released from the St. Lucie County Jail on Thursday, the Treasure Coast Palm reported. Leigh pleaded no contest to petty theft and was sentenced to time served and released from jail on February 14.

    Related:

    Sanders' Refusal to Recognise Guaido May Cost Him 2020 Nomination - Florida Dems
    Fighting to the Death: Alligator Attempts to Eat Huge Python in Florida (VIDEO)
    Lockheed Martin Expands Its Research and Development Centre in Florida
    Trump's Advisers Consider Holding Trump-Xi Summit in Florida in March - Reports
    Florida Recognises Jerusalem as Israel's ‘Eternal and Undivided Capital’
    Tags:
    US Police, cop, suspension, Fort Pierce Police Department, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse