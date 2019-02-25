'Better Said Legal': Netizens Reword H. Clinton’s Praise of 'Immigrants & Women'

Hillary Clinton appeared to be closely following this year’s Oscar awards, paying particular attention to what the popular chef Jose Andres had to say about one of the nominees, the “beautiful and intimate” film “Roma”, which he claimed “gives a voice to the voiceless”.

During the landmark Oscars 2019, the year’s much celebrated best in cinema, former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to heap praise on celebrity chef Jose Andres. Incidentally, Andres accompanied actor Diego Luna to introduce the Academy Award nominee for best picture, the Spanish-language production “Roma”.

“‘Immigrants and women move humanity forward’. Well said, @chefjoseandres. #Oscars”, Clinton wrote, making a reference to Andres’ eulogy to them as part of his lengthy speech from the Dolby Theatre stage.

“People of the world. Each person's life is a recipe all on its own, with different measures of joy and sadness, struggle and success, love and loss. The results are unique every time, even though all of the ingredients are universal”, he said, taking the floor.

Addressing the film and the issues it raises, he went on to portray it as “beautiful and intimate”, “one that gives a voice to the voiceless”.

© AFP 2018 / JB Lacroix 'If Only We Had Fan': Users Agog as Kendall Jenner Goes Commando at Oscars Party

“[It] reminds us of the understanding and compassion that we all owe to the invisible people in our lives. Immigrants and women who move humanity forward!” he rounded off, commenting on the film, which notably took home several prizes from this year’s 91st Academy Awards.

Netizens eagerly introduced corrections to the rhetoric, arguing that not only immigrants and women should be given credit for propelling the humanity forward, but “people working together”, including “legal immigrants”, as one Twitterian noted, underscoring the word “legal”. “Illegal immigrants bring us down”, another MAGA supporter weighed in.

See, it's this kind of thinking and divisiveness that continues to piss me off. PEOPLE working together move humanity forward. Legal immigrants and women are in that group…along with whites, blacks, Asians, and so on. — Steve Knopf (@conservativesk) 25 февраля 2019 г.

See, it's this kind of thinking and divisiveness that continues to piss me off. PEOPLE working together move humanity forward. Legal immigrants and women are in that group…along with whites, blacks, Asians, and so on. — Steve Knopf (@conservativesk) 25 февраля 2019 г.

“‘Legal immigrants and real women move humanity forward’. Better said,” another Twitterian weighed in.

Some couldn’t resist the temptation to bring up Hillary’s “sexist husband,” claiming that the Clintons are all hypocrites:

Yes your husband can attest to women and immigrants when he was on Epstein s plane — Honest Abe (@Honest_Abe007) 25 февраля 2019 г.

Right, women like you move us backwards, you and your sexist husband. So shut your pie hole, we didn't believe you before and don't now. You could give two squats about immigrants or women (ask Monica, Paula and the others). Go away. — dink (@265f9fd6fe7d43d) 25 февраля 2019 г.

Many went still further, pondering on the importance of uniting, rather than dividing:

Hillary — ALL good people move humanity forward whether men or women, white or minority, immigrants or not, etc. focusing on division is not helpful. There are plenty of bad women and immigrants just as there are men and non immigrants. Let’s unite rather than exclude. #loveall — John Smith (@JohnSmi17828195) 25 февраля 2019 г.