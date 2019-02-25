Register
21:31 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, during The Atlantic Festival, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Washington

    'Better Said Legal': Netizens Reword H. Clinton’s Praise of 'Immigrants & Women'

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    102

    Hillary Clinton appeared to be closely following this year’s Oscar awards, paying particular attention to what the popular chef Jose Andres had to say about one of the nominees, the “beautiful and intimate” film “Roma”, which he claimed “gives a voice to the voiceless”.

    During the landmark Oscars 2019, the year’s much celebrated best in cinema, former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to heap praise on celebrity chef Jose Andres. Incidentally, Andres accompanied actor Diego Luna to introduce the Academy Award nominee for best picture, the Spanish-language production “Roma”.

    “‘Immigrants and women move humanity forward’. Well said, @chefjoseandres. #Oscars”, Clinton wrote, making a reference to Andres’ eulogy to them as part of his lengthy speech from the Dolby Theatre stage.

    “People of the world. Each person's life is a recipe all on its own, with different measures of joy and sadness, struggle and success, love and loss. The results are unique every time, even though all of the ingredients are universal”, he said, taking the floor.

    Addressing the film and the issues it raises, he went on to portray it as “beautiful and intimate”, “one that gives a voice to the voiceless”. 

    Kendall Jenner arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
    © AFP 2018 / JB Lacroix
    'If Only We Had Fan': Users Agog as Kendall Jenner Goes Commando at Oscars Party

    “[It] reminds us of the understanding and compassion that we all owe to the invisible people in our lives. Immigrants and women who move humanity forward!” he rounded off, commenting on the film, which notably took home several prizes from this year’s 91st Academy Awards.

    Netizens eagerly introduced corrections to the rhetoric, arguing that not only immigrants and women should be given credit for propelling the humanity forward, but “people working together”, including “legal immigrants”, as one Twitterian noted, underscoring the word “legal”. “Illegal immigrants bring us down”, another MAGA supporter weighed in.

    “‘Legal immigrants and real women move humanity forward’. Better said,” another Twitterian weighed in.

    Some couldn’t resist the temptation to bring up Hillary’s “sexist husband,” claiming that the Clintons are all hypocrites:

    Many went still further, pondering on the importance of uniting, rather than dividing:

     

     

    Related:

    Plot Thickens: Analyst on Clinton, Alleged FBI Quid Pro Quo and Trump 'Ouster'
    Hillary Clinton Evokes 'Blackface' Comments Over 2019 Virginia Election Tweet
    Haley, Chelsea Clinton Fume at Rep. Ilhan Omar's Remarks on Israeli Lobby in US
    Hillary Clinton Mocked Online for Claiming There's No Emergency at US Border
    Tags:
    illegal immigrants, award, sexism, women, immigrants, Oscars, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse