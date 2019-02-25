Register
07:52 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to media after a House Intelligence Committee meeting , Dec. 6, 2017

    Schiff Says Dems 'Absolutely' Will Sue DOJ If Mueller Report Is Not Made Public

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday that House Democrats will issue subpoenas, if necessary, to make special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation public.

    “We will obviously subpoena the report. We will bring Bob Mueller in to testify before Congress. We will take it to court if necessary. And in the end, I think the department understands they're going to have to make this public,” Schiff said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week."

    It was not clear whether the Justice Department would be obligated legally to respond to such a subpoena, or whether courts would force the DOJ to turn over the document.

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller (File)
    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    Mueller Report on Russia Probe Unlikely to Be Delivered Next Week - Reports
    Schiff also criticized recently confirmed Attorney General William Barr for evidencing what he called a "bias" against the Mueller probe after the AG said he plans to provide as much transparency as possible but did not confirm the full public release of the document.

    “If he were to try to withhold, to try to bury any part of this report, that will be his legacy, and it will be a tarnished legacy. So I think there will be immense pressure, not only on the department but on the attorney general to be forthcoming,” Schiff outlined.

    Special counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating alleged collusion between members of Trump's campaign and the Russian government since 2017 and, according to Fox News, is expected to submit a final report to the Department of Justice within weeks. After that, the Department of Justice is required to provide a summary of the findings to Congress, which could then choose to make unclassified portions of report public.

    READ MORE: Mueller Releases Sentencing Memo on Ex-Trump Campaign Chairman Manafort

    The probe has been criticized on numerous occasions by Trump, who pointed out that the Mueller investigation is a political witch hunt and has not produced any evidence in two years. Russia has repeatedly refuted the claims of meddling, saying the allegations are absurd and intended to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

    Related:

    Mueller Releases Sentencing Memo on Ex-Trump Campaign Chairman Manafort
    Mueller Report on Russia Probe Unlikely to Be Delivered Next Week - Reports
    Mueller Report: Will It be a 2 Year Big Reveal or $25 Million Big Flop
    MSM Will Keep Russiagate Conspiracy Theory Alive Even After Mueller’s Report
    Mueller Russiagate Probe Ending: What to Expect?
    US Department of Justice Preparing to Receive Mueller Report Next Week – Reports
    Mueller Recommends Ex-Trump Campaign Official Be Sentenced to 19-24 Years
    Tags:
    Mueller Report, Russiagate, result, investigation, Department of Justice, Adam Schiff, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse