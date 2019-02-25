Schiff Says Dems 'Absolutely' Will Sue DOJ If Mueller Report Is Not Made Public

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday that House Democrats will issue subpoenas, if necessary, to make special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation public.

“We will obviously subpoena the report. We will bring Bob Mueller in to testify before Congress. We will take it to court if necessary. And in the end, I think the department understands they're going to have to make this public,” Schiff said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week."

It was not clear whether the Justice Department would be obligated legally to respond to such a subpoena, or whether courts would force the DOJ to turn over the document.

Mueller Report on Russia Probe Unlikely to Be Delivered Next Week - Reports

Schiff also criticized recently confirmed Attorney General William Barr for evidencing what he called a "bias" against the Mueller probe after the AG said he plans to provide as much transparency as possible but did not confirm the full public release of the document.

“If he were to try to withhold, to try to bury any part of this report, that will be his legacy, and it will be a tarnished legacy. So I think there will be immense pressure, not only on the department but on the attorney general to be forthcoming,” Schiff outlined.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating alleged collusion between members of Trump's campaign and the Russian government since 2017 and, according to Fox News, is expected to submit a final report to the Department of Justice within weeks. After that, the Department of Justice is required to provide a summary of the findings to Congress, which could then choose to make unclassified portions of report public.

The probe has been criticized on numerous occasions by Trump, who pointed out that the Mueller investigation is a political witch hunt and has not produced any evidence in two years. Russia has repeatedly refuted the claims of meddling, saying the allegations are absurd and intended to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.