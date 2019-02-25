Trump Announces Plans to Hold Summit with China's Xi to Conclude Trade Agreement

The US President announced on his Twitter page that he will delay planned US increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, which was previously slated for March 1.
"As a result of these very productive talks, I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1," the US head of state said in a tweet.
The latest round of US-China trade negotiations are currently taking place in Washington.
Earlier, media reported that US and Chinese officials were discussing a late March summit between Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. On Friday, Trump said that the leaders might meet "fairly soon".
China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war since Trump announced last June that Washington would subject $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. The two countries have subsequently exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs until in December, Trump and Xi agreed upon a 90-day truce to allow room for a new trade agreement.
