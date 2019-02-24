Trump Jr's Cryptic Post on 2024 Presidential Run Causes Twitterquake

While Trump-haters on social media believe he doesn't stand a chance in 2020, his son just dropped a bomb by allegedly mulling over running as a candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.

Donald Trump Jr, one of the US president's sons, left netizens puzzled with his answer to the question "What Republican would you like to see running for president in 2024?" He reposted the question to his Instagram stories, accompanying it with a pair of eyes looking to the side.

Donald Trump Jr thinks he might run for president in 2024 pic.twitter.com/YBkZAm23Ib — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2019

Many Twitterians took it as a suggestion that he might run for the presidency himself in 2024, after his father's potential second term. Numerous netizens were left dissatisfied at such a prospect.

Nightmare scenario — Donald Trump Jr wins republican nomination in 2024😳😳 @realDonaldTrump @DonLemon_CNN #stopthisclown — Aaron Hudson (@AaronHu07483337) February 24, 2019

Donald Trump Jr running for president in 2024 is like Sara Duterte running for president in 2022#ginawangfamilybusinessangpulitika#NoToPoliticalDynasty — Maichard — 07.16.15 (@07Maichard) February 24, 2019

Most cast doubt that such a scenario would actually take place, suggesting instead that Donald Trump Jr might be in jail by that time for his and his father's alleged collusion with the Russian government.

I think Jr will be in jail by then! https://t.co/uxuMnn1slD — T B 99 (@Covfefe52) February 24, 2019

Donald Trump jr. hints he could run from prison in 2024. Fixed it! — Victoria Stevens (@vcspalon) February 24, 2019

However, not all netizens viewed the possibility of a Donald Trump Jr candidacy following his father's second term so negatively.

Sad to see so much hate in comments. They are in for a rude awakening. No collusion and President Trump THROUGH 2024. God Bless America, our military, LEO’s and Patriots who love and support our Constitution. God Bless those who respect life and fight for AGAINST infanticide. — Jean K. 🇺🇸 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ (@justcraftyme) February 24, 2019