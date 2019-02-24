'Ven iz Whale-uh?' Twitter Agog as Trump Struggles to Pronounce 'Venezuela'

Social media users have been brutally poking fun at US President Donald Trump a.k.a. “stable genius” after he delivered a speech on the ongoing political turmoil in Venezuela.

During a speech denouncing the political crisis in Venezuela earlier this week, US President Donald Trump appeared to experience difficulty while pronouncing the name of the Latin American country.

He repeatedly slurred the word, at one point saying what appeared to be “Venewella”, which was quickly picked up by Vox reporter Aaron Rupar, who, certainly, tweeted the compilation:

Reminder that Trump, who’s exploiting a crisis in Venezuela to own the libs, had a hard time even saying the country’s name during his speech in Miami pic.twitter.com/JJsy3vICqg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) 23 февраля 2019 г.

Needless to say, the clip couldn’t go unnoticed, letting social media users lose themselves to unequivocal mockery:

Ven is whale-uh — jen_mn (@jen_mn) 18 февраля 2019 г.

I think it's "Ven iz whale-uh." — P̲a̲u̲l̲ ̲R̲y̲a̲n̲'s̲ ̲S̲p̲i̲n̲e̲ 💎 (@BackboneNo) 18 февраля 2019 г.

Were those Venezwellers anonomouse? — Sten (@MrStenmeister) 18 февраля 2019 г.

Maybe he's just using the Veniswella pronunciation? — TerryHasAnOpinon (@Terrysagirl) 23 февраля 2019 г.

LOL TRUMP CAN'T EVEN PRONOUNCE "VENEZUELA" CORRECTLY! — Les Warburton (@LesWarburton1) 20 февраля 2019 г.

Veneshwalleh



Don't do drugs, kids! — Graham Foss (@hotspur95) 18 февраля 2019 г.

One person made a reference to Trump’s tweet, in which he called himself a “stable genius”:

Four syllables are two too many for the Strong And Stable Genius. — Sharkey #fbpe 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇪🇨🇦🇮🇱🇪🇺 (@alixsharkey) 18 февраля 2019 г.

Other netizens alluded to a similar incident, when Trump seemingly struggled to pronounce “the United States”, prompting many to suggest his dentures were falling out:

United Shashe. Only 3 syllables. — Trump'saloser (@hdbob3) 19 февраля 2019 г.

Is Veneschwelleh in the united schhhhtates? — Trump needs PSYCH Eval (@stephen_pearce) 18 февраля 2019 г.

A fellow Twitterian was not surprised, referring to comments by John Walcott, Time magazine’s national security correspondent, who claimed that Trump had mispronounced Nepal and Bhutan as “nipple” and “button” in a White House meeting with security officials:

He struggles to pronounce majority of countries, Nepal =nipple, Bhutan =button, what a disaster he is. — Agata Ramis (@AgataRamis) 24 февраля 2019 г.

The Late Late Show Host James Corden even did a comedy skit:

Venezuela is a bit of a mouthful.https://t.co/Tjk4h2gMNG — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕨 (@latelateshow) 20 февраля 2019 г.

In December 2017, Trump was delivering a statement on the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel when he started slurring some words. The president appeared to have trouble with the words that included the letter “s”, voicing some of them as “sh”, having ended his speech with “God bless the United Shtesh”.

All this caused many to speculate about Trump’s dental or health issues, which was debunked by White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who said POTUS’ throat was dry.