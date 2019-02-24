Ivanka Trump Endorses Nikki Haley’s Daughter for Student Elections (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump’s daughter endorsed the former US ambassador to the UN’s daughter in her bid for the position of student body vice president at Clemson University.

Ivanka Trump published a short clip on the Facebook page for Rena Haley’s student campaign on Friday. Haley is currently running on a joint ticket with Collin Huskey, a junior biological sciences major at the university who is running for student body president.

“Hi Clemson fans, it’s Ivanka Trump. I am so proud of what each and every one of you are doing. Don’t forget to reach for new heights by voting for Huskey-Haley,” Trump said in the 10-second video.

Rena Haley is a junior nursing major, and if elected she and Huskey promise to increase mental health funding, renovate student lounges, improve parking, as well as advocate for more “green” features such as recycling bins and low-flow toilets. Their campaign slogan is “reaching new heights.”

Voting is scheduled for 27 February, according to the local paper.