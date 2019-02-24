Boeing 767 Cargo Jet With Three People On Board Crashes Near Houston Airport

An Atlas Air Inc. cargo jet with at least three people on board has crashed into Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas, Federal Aviation Administration said on Saturday.

#FAA statement regarding a twin-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crash near Anahuac, TX today around 12:45 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/7x2f0wYwcG — The FAA (@FAANews) February 23, 2019

​FAA reported that its investigators were on their way to the site of the twin-engine Boeing 767 crash, adding that the National Transportation Safety Board would be in charge of the investigation.

#Air11 is over the scene of a cargo jet liner crash in Anahuac Bay. We’re told it was a 767. Crews are searching what appears to be a large debris field. #KHOU11 #HtownRush pic.twitter.com/k5emWlc0pp — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) February 23, 2019

Made it to the media staging area at #TrinityBay. Some people have showed up with their boats to try to help, many are out on the water now searching. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/TAjmIh3kCa — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) February 23, 2019

Texas Game Wardens on scene of a Boeing 767 Cargo Plane Crash in Trinity Bay in Chambers County, US Coast Guard Helicopter and local agencies. Remains and debris over a mile long. pic.twitter.com/rvwImrpOLG — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) February 23, 2019

​There have been no confirmed deaths so far, the cargo jet was travelling from Miami to Houston.