Trump, Xi Likely to Meet in Late March Amid US-China Trade Talks - Reports

The bilateral summit would take place at Mar-a-Lago estate in the US state of Florida, CNBC reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
Moreover, China has committed to buying up to $1.2 trillion in US goods as part of the trade deal, according to the sources.
China and the United States have engaged in a trade war after Trump announced last June that the United States would subject $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.
At the G20 summit in Argentina in December, Trump and Xi agreed upon a 90-day truce to allow room for a new trade agreement. The truce is set to end on March 1.
