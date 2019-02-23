Trump, Xi Likely to Meet in Late March Amid US-China Trade Talks - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US and Chinese officials are discussing late March a summit between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, media reported on Friday.

The bilateral summit would take place at Mar-a-Lago estate in the US state of Florida, CNBC reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

Moreover, China has committed to buying up to $1.2 trillion in US goods as part of the trade deal, according to the sources.

The latest round of US-China trade negotiations are taking place in Washington right now as both sides work toward reaching a trade deal agreement before the March 1 tariff-truce deadline. Trump is currently meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House.

China and the United States have engaged in a trade war after Trump announced last June that the United States would subject $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.

At the G20 summit in Argentina in December, Trump and Xi agreed upon a 90-day truce to allow room for a new trade agreement. The truce is set to end on March 1.