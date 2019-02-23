Trump Taps Kelly Craft for US Ambassador to UN

Trump made the announcement Friday evening in a tweet. "I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Craft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations. Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family!"
I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Craft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations….— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2019
On Thursday, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly recommended Craft, who is a personal friend of his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and a high-paying Republican donor, McClatchy DC reported.
