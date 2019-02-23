Trump Taps Kelly Craft for US Ambassador to UN

US President Donald Trump has tapped Kelly Knight Craft, the US Ambassador to Canada, to be the country's next envoy to the United Nations, following State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert's withdrawal of her candidacy last week.

Trump made the announcement Friday evening in a tweet. "I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Craft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations. Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family!"

Craft must now be confirmed by the Senate to occupy the position left vacant when Nikki Haley resigned at the end of last year. Trump nominated Nauert to replace her in December 2018, but the former Fox News host withdrew herself from consideration on February 16, saying, "the past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration."

On Thursday, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly recommended Craft, who is a personal friend of his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and a high-paying Republican donor, McClatchy DC reported.