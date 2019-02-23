Register
02:07 GMT +323 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman wearing a hijab

    Navy Vet Sues US Gov to Allow Daesh Bride to Return from Syria

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A former US Navy commander filed a complaint on behalf of the father of the teen Daesh bride Hoda Muthana to recognize her as a US citizen and to allow her and her 18-month-old son return to the country.

    Charles Swift, a former Navy commander and director of the Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America, filed the complaint in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, seeking to oblige the Trump administration to recognize Muthana as a US citizen, the Daily Caller reported.

    “Citizenship is a fundamental constitutional right, the most valuable right you will have. If it can be taken away, then it must be done with due process of law. Where citizenship is concerned, that’s a judicial hearing. There has to be a process. You can’t simply say it. You would have to prove it,” Swift said, cited by the Washington Post.

    Muthana was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, to father Ahmed Ali Muthana, who is a former Yemeni diplomat. She attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham but ran away to become a member of Daesh in 2014. According to the Guardian, she became one of Daesh’s most prominent online agitators. However, speaking from al-Hawl refugee camp in northern Syria, Muthana said she was brainwashed at that time and misunderstood her faith and now deeply regrets it.

    READ MORE: Daesh Teen Bride Says She Is ‘Willing to Change’ to Stay in UK

    “I look back now and I think I was very arrogant. Now I’m worried about my son’s future. In the end, I didn’t have many friends left, because the more I talked about the oppression of Isis the more I lost friends. I was brainwashed once and my friends are still brainwashed,” she told the Guardian.

    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu Begum, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London
    © AFP 2018 / Laura Lean
    Bangladesh Denies Citizenship to Daesh Teen Bride Shamima Begum - Reports
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Muthana is not a citizen because she was born to a diplomat and thus cannot return to the US. He was supported by US President Donald Trump, who agreed “not to allow Hoda Muthana back into the Country.”

    Whether Muthana is a citizen of the US could hinge on when her father was discharged from his position as a diplomat, according to the Washington Post. Her lawyers claim they can prove her father was no longer a diplomat when she was born on October 28, 1994. However, the government insisted that his termination was not officially documented until February 1995, thus revoking Muthana’s passport in 2016 during the Obama administration as she deemed not to be a birthright citizen of the US.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Daesh Teen Bride Says She Is ‘Willing to Change’ to Stay in UK
    Bangladesh Denies Citizenship to Daesh Teen Bride Shamima Begum - Reports
    ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’: US-Raised Daesh Bride Says Ready to Come Home
    Daesh Teen Bride ‘Heart Broken’ as UK Moves to Strip Her of Citizenship
    Daesh Bride ‘Made Her Bed', Shouldn't Be Allowed Back - Manchester Attack Victim
    Tags:
    daesh bride, Citizenship, Daesh, Hoda Muthana, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse