Mueller Report on Russia Probe Unlikely to Be Delivered Next Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Special Counsel Robert Mueller is not expected to deliver next week his report on Russia's purported role in the 2016 US presidential election, according to media reports.

A Justice Department official briefed on Mueller's plans told CNN that the report may not be available next week because timing has always been a moving target.

Earlier this week CNN and NBC reported that Attorney General William Barr could receive Mueller’s work as soon as next week, noting that the exact timing could change as the Department of Justice does not wish to interfere with President Trump's upcoming summit with North Korea.

In December, media reported that Mueller was “nearing the end of his historic investigation” and even suggested that he could submit his report “as early as mid-February”.

Trump recently slammed the probe calling the investigations of the allegations of possible collusion “totally conflicted, illegal and rigged”, repeating his earlier comments which described the Mueller investigation as a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in two years.

READ MORE: Mueller Russiagate Probe Ending: What to Expect?

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US election, pointing out that the allegations were made up to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.