Register
18:24 GMT +322 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-New York) waves to the crowd after speaking at Women's Unity Rally in Lower Manhattan in New York.

    Twitter Wild as Roseanne Barr Trashes Ocasio-Cortez as 'Bug-Eyed Lying B*tch'

    © AP Photo / Kathy Willens
    US
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr landed in hot water last May after tweeting that former President Barack Obama’s senior adviser Valerie Jarret was the baby of the Muslim Brotherhood and the movie “Planet of the Apes”. Even though she apologised for the tweet, ABC cancelled her sitcom “Roseanne”.

    Actress Roseanne Barr has taken a swing at freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling her a “bug-eyed b*tch” over the Green New Deal in a YouTube video.

    READ MORE: 'I Thought the B**** Was White': Roseanne Erupts Over Tweet on Obama Adviser

    Although she never mentioned the New York congresswoman by name in the nearly two-minute video, the actress alludes to Ocasio-Cortez as the person who introduced the Green New Deal, designed to deal with income inequality and climate change.

    “That Green New Deal that that Farrakhan-loving b*tch, I don’t even remember her name, the bug-eyed b*tch that looks like a realtor. She got them realtor eyes… Bug-eyed lying b*tch, Farrakhan fan, Israel hater. Lefty. Dumba**, dumba**, dumb as they get”, she says in the video while chewing gum and referring to Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the group Nation of Islam.

    Barr went on to say that she was going to try to “correct some of the mistakes” Ocasio-Cortez has made “like costing hundreds of people decent-paying jobs ‘cause, I don’t know, they breathe carbon in the air or some horsesh*t”.

    The Emmy-winning actress further claimed that the congresswoman was “paid” to promote the energy plan and accused Democrats of “decimating communities” before eventually slamming socialism as a “fake f*cking con” and a “f*cking Ponzi scheme”.

    READ MORE: Twitterstorm as Ocasio-Cortez Refuses to Back Bernie Sanders’ Election Bid

    The 66-year-old then said that Dems favoured immigrants coming to the United States because “all their buddies are hiring them for less than minimum wage” and “’cause no Americans are going to vote for their a** anymore ‘cause we woke up to the sh*t you’re doing” – by which, she meant “decimating communities”.

    Many people took to social media to express their attitude towards Barr’s remarks, with some seemingly sharing her point of view:

    Others, however, launched an onslaught on the actress, dismissing her as “unstable” and “irrelevant”:

    In May 2018, ABC gave Barr the boot and cancelled her eponymous show after she described the Obama-era White House adviser, Valerie Jarret, as the result of if the “Muslim brotherhood & plane of the apes had a baby”.

    U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends House Democrats news conference to reintroduce the H.R.7 Paycheck Fairness Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2019
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    Ocasio-Cortez Will Not Be on House Climate Change Committee
    She later apologised for the tweet and said she was “so sad that people thought” her messages about Jarret were “racist”. In an interview with the Jerusalem Post, the actress said that she was fired because she is Jewish and supported Israel.

    The sitcom was revived as “The Conners”, a spinoff shortly after the scandal, with the first episode revealing that Roseanne Conner had died of an opioid overdose.

    Related:

    'I Thought the B**** Was White': Roseanne Erupts Over Tweet on Obama Adviser
    Ambien Maker Sanofi to Roseanne: ‘Racism Is Not a Known Side Effect’
    Twitter Hits 'Narcissistic' Trump for Tweet Slamming ABC Amid 'Roseanne' Scandal
    Roseanne Barr's ABC Show Cancelled After Star's ‘Abhorrent' Twitter Comments
    Tags:
    income inequality, Green New Deal, climate change, congresswoman, series, show, sitcom, video, con, socialism, Democrats, eyes, bug, YouTube, Roseanne Barr, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, New York, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse