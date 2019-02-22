Register
14:46 GMT +322 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, greets Jasilyn Charger, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Youth Council, after Charger spoke to a group of supporters of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe who were rallying in opposition of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, during a rally by the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Washington. Sanders also spoke at the rally.

    Sanders' Refusal to Recognise Guaido May Cost Him 2020 Nomination - Florida Dems

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    303

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A number of US Democratic Party members in the state of Florida have harshly criticized Sen. Bernie Sanders for failing to publicly recognise Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the Latin American country’s interim president and questioned his chances of getting the party’s nomination for the 2020 presidential race.

    "He is not going to be the nominee of the Democratic Party. He has demonstrated again that he does not understand this situation. I absolutely disagree with his imprecision in not saying Maduro must go," Rep. Donna Shalala, a Democrat representing Venezuelan exiles, told the Politico media outlet.

    Florida State Sen. Annette Taddeo, in turn, said she was "dumbfounded," suggesting that Sanders was not properly briefed on the matter.

    "He’s obviously clueless," Taddeo added, as quoted by the media outlet.

    Sanders, 77, announced his plans to seek the Democratic nomination on Tuesday. In just 24 hours after announcing his bid, the politician managed to raise $6 million in donations for his future campaign.

    READ MORE: Sen. Sanders Rakes in $6 Million in 24 Hrs, Looking for 1 Million Volunteers

    Yet, the Politico media outlet reported on Thursday that Sanders’ interview with the Spanish-language Univision TV channel, in which he refused to recognise Guaido's leadership and describe Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a "dictator," while at the same time suggesting that the country needed a "free and fair election," had angered many Democrats in what is traditionally the nation's biggest swing state.

    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waves after winning at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016
    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    'I like Bernie…': Trump Says Bernie Sanders ‘Missed His Time’ to Become US President
    The United States was first to recognize Guaido's leadership, with a number of its allies swiftly following its lead. A number of Democratic Party presidential hopefuls have also expressed their support for the opposition leader. Russia, China and Turkey were among those that had voiced their support for Maduro as the country's legitimately elected president.

    Sanders, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, ran for the presidency in 2016 but lost to Hillary Clinton during the Democratic primaries. Clinton ultimately lost to Donald Trump in the general election. Most polls then showed that Sanders could have beaten Trump if he had run against him. Later, WikiLeaks revealed that the leadership of the US Democratic Party initially played up to Clinton against Sanders. The scandal ended with the resignation of the party leadership.

    Related:

    Stalled Coup: US' Allies May Soon Regret They Rushed to Embrace Guaido – Journo
    Juan Guaido to Personally Accompany 'Aid' Convoy Into Venezuela - Lawmaker
    Zurich Denies Talks With Guaido on Freezing Venezuelan Officials' Bank Accounts
    Tags:
    nomination, US Democratic Party, Juan Guaido, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse