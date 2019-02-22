Register
02:34 GMT +322 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Supreme Court building

    US Supreme Court Limits Police Civil Forfeiture Powers

    © AP Photo / J. David Ake
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US Supreme Court has ruled that the 8th Amendment in the US Constitution restricts the ability of police to seize all your assets, a process known as civil forfeiture.

    The ruling is "very positive" for criminal justice reform efforts, attorney Brad Schlesinger tells Sputnik, because "civil asset forfeiture is essentially state-sanctioned theft from individuals."

    For all the talk of a partisan Supreme Court after Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were appointed and confirmed during US President Donald Trump's tenure, justices concluded unanimously in this case that the Bill of Rights imposes a limit on the ability of federal authorities to confiscate private property. Specifically, the 8th Amendment gives citizens the right to be free from "excessive fines," Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote on behalf of the entire court in the decision.

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a fireside chat in the Bruce M. Selya Appellate Courtroom at the Roger William University Law School Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Bristol, R.I.
    © AP Photo/ Stephan Savoia
    Trump Likely to Pick Conservative Supreme Court Justice if Ailing Ginsburg Retires

    "The case was a gentleman by the name of Timbs, who was arrested for allegedly selling heroin to an undercover officer. He eventually pleaded guilty to those drug charges, and the state instituted — what they typically do to criminal defendants is forfeiture proceedings. They civilly tried to obtain this person's vehicle, which they claim was used for the selling of drugs," Schlesinger told Loud & Clear hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou on Radio Sputnik Thursday.

    "The only problem here, and what the Supreme Court found to be the serious issue, was the fact that the maximum fine he could have faced from the conviction was a pittance compared to the value of the vehicle. The value of the vehicle was some $40,000, whereas the maximum fine was somewhere around $5,000 or $10,000," Schlesinger explained.

    ​"What the Supreme Court is basically saying is that the excessive fines clause in the 8th Amendment applies to the states through the 14th Amendment — which should have been assumed and accepted for many, many years, but it doesn't work that way. The court has been applying rights from the Bill of Rights to the states in a very long and piecemeal fashion."

    ‘Dirty Little Secret'

    An exclusive investigative report published earlier this month for The Greenville News (based in South Carolina) found that in South Carolina, "civil forfeiture targets black people's money most of all." Black men make up 13 percent of South Carolina's population, yet 65 percent of all South Carolinians targeted for civil forfeiture are black males, the blockbuster report found.

    And while many people never see their money again, being white rather than black makes you twice as likely to have your money returned, according to the investigation.

    Hillary Shelton, director of the NAACP's Washington bureau, told The Greenville News the tactic is a "dirty little secret," noting that "having cash makes you vulnerable to an illicit practice by a police organization."

    US dollars
    © Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
    Civil Forfeiture: US Man Fights Back After $11K Seized at Kentucky Airport

    "Police are systematically seizing cash and property — many times from people who aren't guilty of a crime — netting millions of dollars each year. South Carolina law enforcement profits from this policing tactic: the bulk of the money ends up in its possession. The intent is to give law enforcement a tool to use against nefarious organizations by grabbing the fruits of their illegal deeds and using the proceeds to fight more crime. Officers gather in places like Spartanburg County for contests with trophies to see who can make the largest or most seizures during highway blitzes. They earn hats, mementos and free dinners, and agencies that participate take home a cut of the forfeiture proceeds," The Greenville News reported February 3.

    Last week 80 South Carolina lawmakers put their names on a bill to abolish the practice in their state as well, Forbes reported. Just three states — Nebraska, New Mexico and North Carolina — have outlawed civil forfeiture on the state level.

    Related:

    5 Dead, 5 Injured in IL; Trump Willing to Take Border Wall Case to Supreme Court
    Venezuelan Supreme Court Annuls Opposition's PDVSA, Citgo Board Appointments
    Polish Parliament Backs Bill Allowing Retired Judges to Return to Supreme Court
    Pakistan Supreme Court to Review Blasphemy Acquittal of Christian Woman
    Israel's Supreme Court Intervenes in US Student’s Deportation
    Tags:
    asset freeze, US Supreme Court, Brian Becker, John Kiriakou, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse