North Carolina Orders New US House Election Amid Ballot Fraud Evidence

North Carolina elections board has said it unanimously ordered a new US House election after hearing evidence of ballot fraud.

Earlier on Thursday, the Republican candidate in the congressional race Mark Harris called for a new election. Harris told the North Carolina elections board about his decision on the fourth day of a hearing on whether to certify the results of the November contest. The bipartisan elections board made an unanimous 5-0 decision to order a new US House election.

READ MORE: Porn Star's 2020 Bid to ‘Make America F**king Awesome Again' Comes to an End

"I believe a new election should be called", he said. "It's become clear to me that the public's confidence in the 9th District seat general election has been undermined to an extent that a new election is warranted", the candidate added.

The move comes after four days of a hearing on whether Mark Harris' campaign benefited from alleged illegal election manipulation by political consultant Leslie McCrae Dowless.