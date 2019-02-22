Register
    Roger Stone, longtime political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following a status conference in the criminal case against him brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2019

    Judge Places Total Gag Order on Roger Stone After Threatening Post

    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    Following an Instagram post made by former Donald Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone that featured an image of the judge presiding over his case with crosshairs over it, that judge totally barred Stone from speaking publicly about the case in any capacity.

    Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled Thursday that Stone "may not speak publicly about the investigation or the case or anyone participating in the investigation or case, period. You apparently need clear boundaries so here they are."

    "Today I gave you a second chance but this is not baseball, there will not be a third chance," Jackson said. Stone may still solicit funds for his legal defense and say he's innocent of the charges, but if he violates this order again, Jackson says Stone will be thrown in jail.

    Roger Stone reacts as he walks to microphones after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., January 25, 2019
    © REUTERS/ JOE SKIPPER
    Trump’s Adviser Stone Insists He Is No Kardashian In Counterattack Against Gag Order

    Jackson had previously given Stone a partial gag order on February 15, when she ordered him to refrain from making public statements or statements to the press "that pose a substantial likelihood of material prejudice to this case." The order followed Stone's several laps around the talk show circuit as well as inflammatory statements outside of the courthouse and on social media, where he pleaded his case and defended his innocence. 

    Stone is charged with one count of obstructing a proceeding, one count of witness tampering and five counts of making false statements to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in 2017, all of which concern his alleged communications with WikiLeaks seeking information about when the hacked Democratic National Committee emails would be released to the public. That communication was done exclusively through an intermediary, believed to be comedian Randy Credico, Sputnik reported.

    However, just days after Jackson's order, Stone posted on Instagram a picture of the judge with a targeting symbol in the image next to her, prompting Thursday's court appearance.

    ​In the US District Court for the District of Columbia Thursday, Stone's story about both his understanding of the image and whose responsibility it was for posting it shifted, prompting Jackson to feel little empathy with his pleadings.

    "I am not reassured by the defense that Stone is all talk and no action and this was just a big mistake," Jackson said. "This was a deliberate action. Roger Stone could not even keep his story straight on the stand."

    "I can only say that I am sorry," Stone replied. "It was a momentary lapse in judgement. Perhaps I speak too much, this is a stressful situation." The post has now been deleted from Instagram.

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
