Alec Baldwin Afraid of 'Retribution' After His Trump Parody Angers POTUS

Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Saturday Night Live for parody sketches mocking him and his policies. His feud with Alec Baldwin, an actor who impersonates him on the show, escalated in recent days following a parody of Trump's national emergency declaration.

Alec Baldwin is concerned that his satirical impersonations may result in "retaliation" from the government or Donald Trump's supporters after his recent sketch irked the US president.

"People would say to me early on, do you have any concerns about any kind of retaliation, not necessarily from the government or from Trump, but from his agitators?" Baldwin said in a podcast on the Dworkin Report.

"I always said, not really, I didn't really think that was something that was real until now, when he made this comment about retribution and he thought SNL should be investigated."

Baldwin recently mocked Trump's declaration of a national emergency and his pledge to build a wall on the Mexico border on Saturday Night Live.

Following this, the POTUS took to Twitter to bash Baldwin and hint that he could face an adverse reaction.

"Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!" Trump wrote.

"Question is, how do the networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution?… Very unfair and should be looked into."

Baldwin replied, "I wonder if a sitting president exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?"

Donald Trump Jr. leapt to his father's defence, demanding that the actor "spare everyone [his] bulls**t".

And Baldwin, who won the 2017 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his SNL parodies, believes that Trump's comments incite hatred, which could result in action.

He said on the podcast: "Trump signals people, not necessarily what to do, but how to feel, and that's the beginning. The beginning is you make people angry, the beginning is you make people agitated and bitter, and then the actions flow from there."

He also joked that while Trump may not go down, his son "is going to be indicted… and unless he's pardoned, he'll go to prison and I guess he'll have a lot of time to watch SNL then."

READ MORE: 'I Felt Desperate': Model on Being a Trump Supporter in US Fashion Industry

Trump recently declared a national emergency to bypass Congress and get his government access to billions of dollars to build his much-championed wall along the border with Mexico.

Democrats call his demands "unfortunate and unnecessary", but the US president believes this is the only way to tackle what he calls a crisis on the Mexico border. The national emergency will give him the power to divert funds from the military's budget to build the wall, but Democrats are likely to challenge his decision in federal courts.