Trump Says Wants to Boost US Wireless Network Technology as Soon as Possible

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on his Twitter account on Thursday that he would like to boost the wireless network technology in the United States as soon as possible.

"I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible," Trump said. "American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on something that is so obviously the future. "

Trump added that he wanted the United States to remain a "leader" in all aspects, particularly in the world of technology.

"I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies," the president added.

The fifth generation mobile networks are the wireless telecommunications standards beyond the current 4G. The 5G networks operate in the millimeter wave bands (28, 38, and 60 GHz) and are designed to have higher efficiency, capacity, density and reliability. According to various estimates, 5G networks are expected by 2020.