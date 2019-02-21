Register
16:55 GMT +321 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) shouts while questioning Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    'Dumbest F***ing Idea I've Ever Heard': Lindsey Graham Blasts Trump's Syria Plan

    © AFP 2018 / Andrew Harnik / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    4211

    President Trump's announcement that the US would be withdrawing its entire contingent of 2,000 troops from Syria amid the defeat of Daesh (ISIS)* has shaken pro-war officials and lawmakers across Washington, prompting to a string of resignations of senior administration members, including (now-ex) Pentagon chief Jim Mattis.

    Senior South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a long-time critic of Donald Trump's foreign policy, has lashed out at acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan on the Pentagon's Syria policy. The Washington Post detailed the harsh exchange between Graham and Shanahan at the Munich Security Conference last week, which reportedly included the senator blasting the defence secretary on the US' 30 April withdrawal deadline.

    "Are you telling our allies that we are going to go to zero by April 30th?" Graham reportedly asked. "Yes, that's been our direction [from the president]," Shanahan replied. "That's the dumbest f***ing idea I've ever heard," Graham responded.

    A member of the Iraqi security forces removes a banner bearing the logo of the Islamic State (IS) group in eastern Mosul on January 19, 2017
    © AFP 2018 /
    Trump's Call to Bring EU Jihadists Home Sows Discord in Scandinavia
    The Republican senator then began listing off a series of terrible consequences that a US withdrawal would mean, including the return of Daesh, Turkish forces attacking Syria's Kurds, and Iran gaining an 'advantage' in the country.

    "That could very well happen," Shanahan reportedly replied. "Well, if the policy is going to be that we are leaving by 30 April, I am now your adversary, not your friend," Graham retorted.

    Other lawmakers, both Republican and Democrat, reportedly voiced similar frustrations with Shanahan, describing him as a "deer in the headlights", and complaining that all he did was repeat the president's instructions, without elaborating.

    In this Tuesday, July 22, 2014, file photo, gold bars are stacked in a vault at the United States Mint, in West Point, N.Y.
    © AP Photo / Mike Groll, File
    US Using Choppers to Transport Syrian Gold Stashed by Daesh – Reports
    New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menendez complained to WaPo that Shanahan basically "got a chorus of voices that basically said, 'This is not going to work, there is a bipartisan resolve not to let this happen, and you need to send a message back to the president that there's a combined, unified view that this is not the way to go and he should change course'."

    Social media users were not amused by Senator Graham's expletive-filled rant, recalling his otherwise subservient attitude toward the president, or accusing him of being a war hawk.

    President Trump's announcement that the US would be withdrawing its forces from Syria was met with hostility among the majority of Republicans and Democrats in Congress, and led to a series of high profile resignations, including Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, special anti-Daesh coalition envoy Brett McGurks, DoD spokeswoman Dana White, and Pentagon Chief of Staff Kevin Sweeney.

    While agreeing with the president on most domestic issues, Senator Graham has been a longtime critic of Trump on foreign policy. In early 2017, shortly after his election, Trump lashed out at Graham and (now deceased) Senator John McCain on Twitter, advising that the pair focus "their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III."

    In this April 14, 2018 file photo, Damascus skies erupt with surface to air missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    US Making Every Effort to Destroy Syria, Undermine its Infrastructure - Syrian Presidential Advisor
    The Syrian government has repeatedly criticised the deployment of US troops on its soil, calling it an illegal violation of the country's territorial integrity, and demanding that Washington withdraw immediately. The US military presence presently includes a base in at-Tanf, along the Syrian-Jordanian border, and deployments in northeastern Syria alongside US-backed Syrian Kurdish militia. 

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    UN Not Part of Any Talks on Observational Role on Syria’s Northeastern Border
    US Likely to Retain Control of Northeast Syria After Troop Pullout - Official
    Pentagon Does Not Confirm Plan to Pull Out From Syria Through Iraq by April 1
    'What Kind of Alliance Is This?' Erdogan Blasts NATO Over Arms for Syria's Kurds
    Washington & Baghdad Agree to Withdraw US Troops From Syria Via Iraq - Official
    Tags:
    withdrawal deadline, plans, remarks, withdrawal, Pentagon, Patrick Shanahan, Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse