'I Felt Desperate': Model on Being a Trump Supporter in US Fashion Industry

Elizabeth Pipko, a US model with Jewish roots, had to conceal her decision to volunteer for Trump's campaign at the Trump Tower from her managers.

Elizabeth, who came out as a Donald Trump supporter last month, has spoken out once again on the perils of thinking differently in today's divided American society.

"I believe my support for Donald Trump has affected by entire life," she admits, saying that the fashion world and Hollywood are alike in that those who endorse the president can be subjected to ostracism.

The 23-year-old model appeared in an interview with the Daily Caller, where she donned an already-iconic red hat emblazoned with the slogan "Make America Great Again".

Elizabeth, who has collaborated with Maxim, Esquire, and DT magazine, volunteered for Donald Trump in 2016. Looking back at the campaign, she recalls his opponents being "obsessed" with and "laughing" at the then-Republican candidate.

"No one thought that he was going to win. And because he proved them all wrong, they became obsessed with tearing him down," she says. "And now they are just obsessed with bringing him down and proving that everyone who voted for him is terrible, and everywhere you look, everything you read, everything you see is against President Trump."

This anti-Trump sentiment has been soaring in the modelling world, argues Elizabeth, who is no stranger to the inner workings of this industry.

In her words, encounters with managers, agents, and even photographers would start with them asking about her take on the president — and then ripping into his persona, his staff and his supporters.

"I felt desperate at first," Elizabeth admits, "and then I felt even worse because I felt like I'd let people step all over me, step all over my country and my president."

"And all I wanted to do is to tell them they were wrong and explain to them why they should support our president and be appreciative."

At first, the model says, she was under immense pressure because she felt unable to confront people who belittled what she valued. She would only express her support for Trump around her family and friends — and would go to great lengths to conceal the fact that she was volunteering for the Trump campaign.

Elizabeth is concerned about American politics becoming a one-way street.

"I don't feel that it's O.K. to be allowed to share your views against the president but not for him. We should be a country that celebrates our president, whether you believe his policies or not," she concluded.