    FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. In recent months, Colin Kaepernick has become comfortable with people knowing him as more than a laser-focused football player as he always previously preferred it. Perhaps, through the anthem protest and his emergence as an outspoken activist for minorities, Kaepernick has improved his image in the process.

    Nike Debuts Limited Edition Kaepernick Jersey After Collusion Case Settles

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez, File
    Nike has launched its first Colin Kaepernick jersey since the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s endorsement deal with the sportswear giant became public in September – just days after the player’s settlement with the NFL over a collusion grievance.

    The Nike website describes the Kaepernick Icon Jersey – a black and silver design that resembles an Oakland Raiders jersey  —  as “a celebration of those who seek truth in their communities, and those who remain true to themselves.” Kaepernick also promoted the sale of the jersey on his official Twitter account.

    “We believe Colin Kaepernick is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward,” Nike's Sandra Carreon-John told USA TODAY Sports in an email. “The jersey marks Nike’s continued product collaboration with Colin, and will be available for a limited time on Nike.com and the Nike App.”

    Former NFL quarterback and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick speaks after receiving the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award for 2018 in Amsterdam, Saturday April 21, 2018. Kaepernick became a controversial figure when refusing to stand for the national anthem, instead he knelt to protest racial inequality and police brutality.
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Walking the Walk: Colin Kaepernick Receives Highest Amnesty International Honor
    Kaepernick came into the spotlight after taking a knee during the national anthem at a pre-season game against NFL rules in 2016, in what he said was a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, sparking criticism from the community, including from senior White House officials and US President Trump, who called taking a knee during the national anthem a sign of “disrespect to our great country.” 

    READ MORE: Twitter Reacts to GQ Naming Kaepernick ‘Citizen of the Year’ (PHOTOS)

    In September, Kaepernick became the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. The ad released by Nike showed Kaepernick’s face pictured in black and white with the words “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything” written in large letters, which simply added fuel to the fire surrounding the kneeling debate. The campaign sparked a huge backlash, with people uploading videos on social media of Nike merchandise being burned in response. Nike, however, has reported a major increase in sales in the wake of the ad.

    Kaepernick also filed a collusion claim against the NFL in 2017, which has resulted in a controversial agreement on settlement terms – a move which some consider as a victory of the player against the “oppressors”, while others, including Ex-NFL star Larry Johnson, have accused Kaepernick of betraying his followers, calling him a sellout.

