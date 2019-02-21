Nike Debuts Limited Edition Kaepernick Jersey After Collusion Case Settles

The Nike website describes the Kaepernick Icon Jersey – a black and silver design that resembles an Oakland Raiders jersey — as “a celebration of those who seek truth in their communities, and those who remain true to themselves.” Kaepernick also promoted the sale of the jersey on his official Twitter account.
For those true to themselves on and off the field. Proudly, unapologetically and against all odds. This is only the beginning. #TrueTo7 https://t.co/lIzn4MNB77@girlsclubny @JRFoundation @peaceplayers @PowerPlayNYC pic.twitter.com/1sf4Nogs4g— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) 20 февраля 2019 г.
“We believe Colin Kaepernick is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward,” Nike's Sandra Carreon-John told USA TODAY Sports in an email. “The jersey marks Nike’s continued product collaboration with Colin, and will be available for a limited time on Nike.com and the Nike App.”
READ MORE: Twitter Reacts to GQ Naming Kaepernick ‘Citizen of the Year’ (PHOTOS)
In September, Kaepernick became the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. The ad released by Nike showed Kaepernick’s face pictured in black and white with the words “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything” written in large letters, which simply added fuel to the fire surrounding the kneeling debate. The campaign sparked a huge backlash, with people uploading videos on social media of Nike merchandise being burned in response. Nike, however, has reported a major increase in sales in the wake of the ad.
Kaepernick also filed a collusion claim against the NFL in 2017, which has resulted in a controversial agreement on settlement terms – a move which some consider as a victory of the player against the “oppressors”, while others, including Ex-NFL star Larry Johnson, have accused Kaepernick of betraying his followers, calling him a sellout.
All comments
Show new comments (0)