Dems Plan to Introduce Resolution to End National Emergency at US-Mexican Border

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives plan to soon introduce a resolution to terminate US President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration at the southern border, a copy of the legislation, obtained by NBC News, has revealed.

"Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, that pursuant to section 202 of the National Emergencies Act (50 USC 1622), the national emergency declared by the finding of the President on February 15, 2019, in Proclamation 9844 (84 Fed. Reg. 4949) is hereby terminated," the resolution reads.

The media outlet said the resolution will be introduced in the House as soon as this Friday.

Last week, Trump signed a national emergency declaration to secure funding of security measures and physical barrier on US-Mexico border to curb illegal immigration. The US president acknowledged he was likely to be sued for declaring the national emergency, adding that he would be successful in the US Supreme Court.

Trump’s disagreements with the Democrats on the border wall issue previously resulted in a record 35-day partial government shutdown that ended a few weeks ago.