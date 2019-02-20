Trump Says China Talks Going Well, May Extend Tariff-Truce Deadline

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that trade talks with China are going well and hinted he may extend the tariff-truce deadline beyond March 1.

"I can't tell you exactly about timing, but the date is not a magical date," Trump told reporters. "A lot of things can happen. The real question will be will we raise the tariffs?"

However, Trump underscored that the ongoing trade talks with China were going "very well."

A US delegation was in Beijing last week for the latest round of US-China trade talks. The next round of negotiations will be held in Washington this Thursday and Friday.

China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war since Trump announced last June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit.

Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs. At the G20 summit in Argentina in December, Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed on a "truce" in their tariff war to allow room for a new trade agreement. The so-called truce is set to end on March 1.