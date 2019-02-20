Register
02:38 GMT +320 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Striking teachers wave at passing cars outside Poca High School Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Poca, W.Va. Poca is in Putnam County, the only county in the state where public schools were held on the first day of the strike

    WV Lawmakers Slam Brakes on Private Charter Schools After Public Teacher Strike

    © AP Photo/ John Raby
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Just as West Virginia public school teachers were gearing up for another statewide strike, state lawmakers voted to table the bill the teachers were protesting. While the wave of US teacher strikes began in the state last year, Tuesday’s protest is now only the latest part of a tide of protesting educators nationwide.

    LOS ANGELES TEACHERS STRIKE
    © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong
    ‘The Time is Now’: Thousands of LA Teachers to Strike For Better Pay
    Only hours into the demonstration Tuesday, with teachers in nearly all of West Virginia's 55 counties laying the final preparations for a strike, the state's House of Delegates suddenly voted to table the bill that had provoked their ire.

    The Republican-led House of Delegates voted 53-45 Tuesday morning to indefinitely table a bill that sought to heavily expand the state's private charter school system, among other measures to which public school teachers objected. Charter schools have been lambasted as a privatization of education that seeks to undercut public school systems, which are paid for by taxation.

    ​"Our students are first and are not for sale," Poca High School English teacher Meghan Stevens told AP. "We believe in the power of public education."

    Further, the teachers feel the bill both lacks their input and is also retaliation for last year's successful strike. Randi Weingarten, president of the nationwide American Federation of Teachers, tweeted Tuesday that the West Virginia Senate "is keen to destroy public schools & retaliate against its teachers."

    ​American Federation of Teachers West Virginia Chapter President Fred Albert said in a statement that "it was very clear today that the House heard our voice."

    WEST VIRGINIA TEACHERS WALKOUT
    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/John Raby
    ‘Come Out and Support Us’: Wildcat Teachers Strike Holds Strong in West Virginia

    Cheers erupted from the galleries of the House in the state capital of Charleston as the vote was made, where hundreds of teachers had converged to protest the legislation.

    However, the strike isn't officially called off yet. Three labor unions representing teachers and school service workers told AP they would be consulting with members before deciding on further action.

    A year ago, West Virginia's teachers walked out of their schools as union negotiations collapsed, demanding better pay and better working conditions in their classrooms. For nine days they paralyzed the state's school system and mesmerized a nation unused to such widespread strike actions. When West Virginia Governor Jim Justice buckled under the pressure and granted all of the union's demands, it set off a wave of strikes by teachers across the country who are struggling under similar conditions.

    U.S. Navy medical personnel displays an internal feeding tube, used for force-feeding detainees.
    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    US Detention Facility Stops Force-Feeding Migrants on Hunger Strike - ICE

    Since then, the states of Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arizona and Washington, and the cities of Los Angeles and Denver have all seen similar strikes that yielded similar results. Many of the districts had not seen strikes by teachers in decades.

    On Tuesday, the East Bay Times reported that California's Oakland Unified School District teachers were set to go on strike Thursday, feeling it is the "only option" left in their struggle for, better salaries for overworked teachers and improved budgets for underfunded student services.

    Related:

    US Detention Facility Stops Force-Feeding Migrants on Hunger Strike - ICE
    Belgian General Strike Paralyses Air Traffic Operations, Many Flights Cancelled
    US Immigrant Detainees Hunger Strike Against ‘Terror and Torture’ of ICE Prisons
    Strike of Some 1,000 Workers Paralyzes Ports Across Sweden - Reports (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    labor unions, protest, killed, bill, charter schools, privatization, Teacher Strikes, teacher's union, West Virginia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Carnival of Venice: Best Moments
    Carnival of Venice: Parade on Canal
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse