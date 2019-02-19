Register
18:54 GMT +319 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    East German border guards look through a hole in the Berlin wall after demonstrators pulled down one segment of the wall at Brandenburg gate in this November 11, 1989 file picture

    Ocasio-Cortez Gets History Lesson After Comparing Trump's Wall to Berlin Wall

    © AP Photo / Lionel Cironneau
    US
    Get short URL
    341

    The Berlin Wall, which enclosed West Berlin during the Cold War era, was torn down 30 years ago, but the New York US congresswoman believes that its legacy is visible in the United States nowadays.

    Freshman US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) drew a parallel between President Trump's long-promised border wall and the barrier that divided Berlin in the last century — but plenty of people said she was missing out on some important details.

    "No matter how you feel about the wall, I think it's a moral abomination," Ocasio-Cortez said of Trump's plans for a barrier on the US-Mexico border during a livestream.

    "I think it's like the Berlin Wall. I think it's like any other wall designed to separate human beings and block out people who are running away from the humanitarian disasters. I just think it's wrong," she added.

    Her remarks drew attention on Twitter, with many users saying that, simply put, the Berlin Wall was designed to keep people in, while the Mexico wall would keep them out.

    ​Rulers wanted the Berlin Wall to keep the people from escaping. US voters want the Trump wall to keep the border of their beloved country secure

    ​It is nothing like The Berlin Wall. @AOC is a dipstick. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compares Trump's border wall to Berlin Wall https://t.co/wCuHV1K9ZO

    @AOC Berlin Wall? Do you have any idea what the history of the Berlin wall is about. Do YOU know history?

    Following World War II, the four victors — the USSR, Britain, the United States and France — divided Germany and its capital into four occupation sectors.
    Sectors under Western control were incorporated into the Federal Republic of Germany in May 1949; the move was followed by the creation of the German Democratic Republic later that year. West Berlin, which was located deep inside the USSR-controlled territory, remained under the control of the Western powers. Its citizens could reach the rest of West Germany via road, rail and air.

    In 1949-1961, when the border between West and East Berlin was still open, more than 2.7 million people fled the GDR and East Berlin. In 1960 alone, nearly 200,000 East Germans moved to the West.

    READ MORE: 'Tragic Mistake': How the Fall of the Berlin Wall Helped NATO in Eastern Europe

    A man hammers away at the Berlin Wall on Nov. 12, 1989 as the border barrier between East and West Germany was torn down after 28 years, symbolically ending the Cold War.
    © AP Photo / John Gaps III
    Ex-Chancellor Kohl 'Took Germany's Fate in His Hands' After Berlin Wall Fall

    The USSR and the West clashed over the status of the German capital city. In November 1958, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev demanded that the Western powers withdraw their forces from West Berlin within six months, so that Berlin could be made a free, demilitarised city. After the allies refused to meet his demands, a three-year political crisis broke out, resulting in the erection of the Berlin Wall by East Germany in 1961.

    Although stringent measures were put in place to curb illegal border crossings, people still found ways through, including sewage pipes and secret underground tunnels.

    Between 1961 and 1989, at least 136 people were killed or died at the GDR border: 98 people were shot and killed while attempting to climb the wall, 30 people who had no intention of fleeing were shot dead or died in accidents, and eight GDR border guards were killed while on duty. In addition, 251 people, both from the East and West, were killed at Berlin checkpoints before, during or after a border crossing.

    On November 9, 1989, the GDR government lifted travel restrictions between East and West Berlin. The wall was eventually demolished; the last piece of the original border fortifications remains standing and has been made part of a popular memorial.

    Related:

    Demonstrators Gather in Washington to Protest Trump's Border Wall Policy (VIDEO)
    Trump Signs National Emergency to Fund Border Wall, Says He's Likely Be Sued
    Trump to Seek $8Bln More for Wall After Declaring State of Emergency - Reports
    Trump to Sign Spending Bill & Still Declare Nat'l Emergency to Fund Border Wall
    ‘Virtual Wall’ Already Exists on US-Mexico Border Courtesy of Trump’s Approach
    Tags:
    border wall, Berlin Wall, Donald Trump, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Carnival of Venice: Best Moments
    Carnival of Venice: Parade on Canal
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse