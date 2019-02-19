Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Dodges Arsenal Scarf as Token of Love for West Ham

The former Lebanese-American porn star and webcam model is now attempting to take sports journalism by storm, having quit the adult film industry after just a little over a year in it and is now trying her hand in hosting a sports talk show.

While in the UK earlier this year, former adult film star and budding sports presenter Mia Khalifa was asked to put on an Arsenal scarf as she appeared on popular Arsenal fan show AFTV, but tried her best to dodge it.

Host Robbie Lyle came up with a Bird Box challenge for Mia, blindfolding and inviting her to guess what she is holding. On seeing it after the game was over, Mia ran out of shot exclaiming “Oh. thank you but I’m out of time.”

The 26-year-old earlier revealed her undivided loyalty to West Ham “ever since she watched Green Street hooligans in the childhood” by posing for pictures in a landmark claret and blue jersey, and visiting the club, naturally to West Ham fans’ applause. This time, however, she chose to return to the studio to receive the scarf. However, she continued to dodge it as the host tried to put it over her head, saying persuasively:

“Come on, be a good sport.”

She eventually took it but most hilariously held it on the corner, in almost theatrical disgust.

Mia, who rocketed to fame after just three months in the porn industry, flew to London in January as a new sports host for Rooster's Sportsball, to work on a Premier League project, and made headlines not only as she threw her support behind West Ham, but also showed strong ball skills in a penalty challenge with YouTuber Theo Baker.