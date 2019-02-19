California’s Fast Train Project More Expensive: Trump Slams Dems' Wall Lawsuit

US President Donal Trump has slammed California's Fast Train project on Tuesday, saying that it was more expensive to build than his proposed border wall.
The failed Fast Train project in California, were the cost overruns are becoming world record setting, is hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed Wall!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 февраля 2019 г.
Prior to publishing the statement, Trump tweeted that 16 cities, "led mostly by Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left", have filed a lawsuit in the 9th Circuit, California.
He added that California "has wasted billions of dollars on their out of control Fast Train, with no hope of completion" and it seemed to be responsible for that.
READ MORE: Coalition of 16 US States Sue Trump Administration Over Emergency Declaration
The remarks come after on Monday, a lawsuit was filed to the US District Court for the Northern District of California against the Trump administration over the president's decision to declare a state of emergency, according to The New York Times.
Trump's arguments with the Democrats on the border wall issue have already resulted in a record 35-day government shutdown that terminated a few weeks ago.
All comments
Show new comments (0)