Four People Killed in Northern US Michigan State Shooting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Four people were killed as a result of a shooting in Kent County in the northern US state of Michigan, local police said.

“KCSO [Kent County Sheriff's Office] Sheriff LaJoye-Young addresses the media regarding an active investigation on 19 mile Road. We can confirm 4 casualties however we do not believe there is an active threat to community safety,” police said on their Twitter page.

KCSO Sheriff LaJoye-Young addresses the media regarding an active investigation on 19 mile Road. We can confirm 4 casualties however we do not believe there is an active threat to community safety. pic.twitter.com/HdcxtNyI6n — Kent County Sheriff (@KentSheriff) 18 февраля 2019 г.

READ MORE: School in US City of Baltimore on Lockdown After Shooting — Police

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

The United States regularly sees shooting incidents, with one of the most deadly attacks in recent years occurring in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 1, 2017, in which 58 people were killed and hundreds more injured by a single shooter.

Since the deadly February 14, 2018, shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, saw 17 killed and 17 more injured, experts have astonishingly counted at least 1200 children killed by gunfire in the US in the following 12 months alone.