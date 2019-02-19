US Army Corps Declares War on Weeds, Plans to Destroy Russian Olive

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, anticipates soliciting and awarding a firm-fixed-price contract titled Noxious Weed Control at the Yakima Training Center in Washington to get rid of unwanted plants.

According to the solicitation made at the beginning of February, the US Army needs someone to take care of weeds on the territory of the camp for a period of one year and four additional option periods of one year apiece. The territory includes ranges and roads near the Yakima Training Center. The training center is located at Joint Base Lewis McChord in Washington state.

The solicitation provides a list of names of the plants that are considered to be weeds that the firm winning the tender would have to address. These include kochia, diffuse knapweed, Russian thistle, cheatgrass, dalmation toadflax, purple loose-strife, bull thistle, Canada thistle and the Russian olive.

The approximate area of work is 2,100 acres – almost 8 and a half square kilometres.

The contract will be awarded to a firm on a “Lowest-Priced Technically-Acceptable” basis.



