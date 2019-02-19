Trump Urges Venezuelan Military to Accept Guaido's Amnesty Offer

US president Donald Trump also claimed that Washington seeks a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela, noting however that all options remain open.
The US president also claimed that the Venezuelan military officers who are supporting Maduro are risking their future and lives.
"If you choose this path [support Maduro], you will find no safe harbor, no easy exit and no way out. You will lose everything," the US president added.
Venezuela has been in a state of political crisis for some time now, which deteriorated on January 23, when the opposition leader Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election last year. While the United States has openly backed Guaido, the European Union did not issue a joint statement following suit because the motion was vetoed by Italy, according to a diplomatic source. Despite this, however, many European countries have individually voiced their support for the Venezuelan opposition leader.
Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, voiced support for Maduro, who, in turn, accused Washington of orchestrating an attempted coup with Guaido's help.
