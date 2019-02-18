Over 60% of US Citizens Expect Female President During Lifetime - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two-thirds of US citizens expect to see a woman elected president in their lifetime, while few think that a gay person or an atheist could land the top job, according to a YouGov poll released Monday.

As the United States marks Presidents’ Day on Monday, the YouGov pollster has published the results of a survey conducted on February 8-11, which found that 64 percent of polled US citizens thought there would be a president from an ethnic minority while they were still alive.

Sixty-three percent thought it would specifically be an African-American, while a Hispanic president is expected by 45 percent of those sampled. The same number of respondents thought they will live long enough to see a leader who was both female and from an ethnic minority.

Only 31 percent believed there would be a US president who followed a religion other than Christianity, with 22 percent expecting to see an atheist take the oath of office. A gay president is the least likely prospect — it was expected by only 21 percent of people surveyed.

