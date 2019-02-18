Demonstrators Gather in Washington to Protest Trump's Border Wall Policy (VIDEO)

Demonstrators are gathering in Washington DC to protest US President Donald Trump's decision to declare a national emergency to initiate the building of a wall along the border with Mexico.
The decision has already been challenged by the state of California, and it is expected to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration over his decision to declare a national emergency to build a wall along the border, according to state Governor Gavin Newsom.
