50 Cent Mulls Legal Action Against Officer Who Allegedly Told Cops to Shoot Him

The rapper called the officer a "dirty cop", but the latter's representatives claims it was Fifty who threatened him on social media.

50 Cent is considering legal action against an NYPD commanding officer who allegedly told his subordinates to shoot the famous rapper.

According to the New York Post, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has launched a probe into Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez of Brooklyn's 72nd Precinct, who told his officers to "shoot on sight" if they saw Fifty.

The order reportedly came during a roll call last June, when the rapper was scheduled to watch an NYPD-sanctioned boxing event between police officers.

Gonzales, who has been at the helm of the precinct since 2016, is said to have tried to pass it off as a joke, but he was still reported to Internal Affairs.

The head of the union that represents Gonzalez told TMZ that the officer didn't give out the order, explaining that he denies all of the allegations.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, appeared to be unaware of the apparent threat.

"I am concerned that I was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD," he wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, saying that he was consulting his legal counsel regarding further action.

He wrote in a separate post: "This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his power. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun."

The two apparently have beef of their own: Gonzalez had filed an aggravated harassment complaint against 50 a month before his alleged order, claiming that the rapper threatened him online.

The complaint was referring to a now-deleted Instagram post, in which the 43-year-old artist reportedly wrote "get the strap" ("strap" meaning gun) after Gonzales "shook down" the owner of one of his favourite clubs.