Register
06:44 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump,

    Thanks To Trump Border Policies, Migrants Have Given Up – Report

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20

    US President Donald Trump’s tough stance on immigration has won the day, as migrants amassed on the US-Mexican border have begun to turn back.

    Thousands of migrants who came to US-Mexican border in massive organized caravans have begun to give up on entering US territory, faced with Trump's tough stance and firm hand on controls at the border, a report by The New York Times says.

    Some 6,000 immigrants have traveled to the US border, refusing Mexican offers for refugee status, in an attempt to get better living conditions. As the lurching caravan travelled across Mexico, multiple instances of child trafficking, drug smuggling and other criminal activities in the caravan were reported.

    As Sputnik reported earlier, several formerly convicted and deported criminals attempted re-entry into the US, only to be caught by law enforcement.

    US President Donald Trump
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Signs National Emergency to Fund Border Wall, Says He's Likely Be Sued
    Migrants' dreams of getting easy access to a better life were shattered when faced with tight limits on the number of people who can apply for refugee status each day and a heightened standard of qualification, the Times says. A newly-introduced rule now demands that applicants wait in Mexico for the full duration of their legal cases, which in some circumstances can take years.

    Since the first organized caravan reached the border in November 2018, some 1,000 migrants changed their opinion and eventually agreed to settle in Mexico, accepting work permits, while some 1,000 more agreed to be transported back to their native country by Mexican officials. Once packed with 2,500 people, the Barretal migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, closed because it had shrunk to fewer than 200, the Times report says.

    Mexican officials say the statistics seem to confirm that many asylum seekers are not really desperate for protection — a point repeatedly raised by Trump.

    "What happened is that many people came on an adventure, trying their luck," said Cesar Palencia, Tijuana's chief of migrant services. "When they realized that it was hard to cross and the conditions in Mexico were also difficult, among many factors, they decided to return home."

    Migrants arriving at the border live in squalor, sleeping in tents and lean-tos. After a riot in the city of Piedras Negras, Mexican authorities had to disband a group of 1,400 Central American immigrants, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The influx of unwanted neighbors sparked violent responses from locals who reportedly assaulted and threatened the migrants

    The suggestion to tackle migrant influx to the European Union by keeping migrants on islands, based on the Australian model, is currently under discussion in Austria, the country's interior ministry's spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday
    © AFP 2018 / SAKIS MITROLIDIS
    Hijab in Austria: ‘Migrants Have to Accept Rule of Law in Host Countries’ – Prof
    All the while, thousands of migrants — often whole families — attempt to enter illegally, taking advantage of gaps in a physical border barrier. On February 11, US Border Patrol agents apprehended a whopping 1,800 parents and children who crossed the border illegally — a highest recorded number of apprehended illegals on a single day.

    On Friday, Trump declared a national emergency as a means of diverting funds from the Pentagon's military construction fund to the construction of a border wall.

    The White House said the national emergency would take about $3.6bn from the Pentagon’s military construction fund. The executive action will divert around $2.5bn from the Pentagon's drug interdiction program and $600m from the US Treasury Department's drug forfeiture fund, according to a report by the Guardian.

    Trump sought to secure some $5.7 billion funding for the border barrier from Congress, but Democratic resistance to the wall, spearheaded by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, resulted in the US president shutting down portions of the US government for 35 days. A bipartisan deal followed, securing $1.375 billion, a far cry from Trump's overall goal.

    Related:

    ‘Communal Solidarity’: German, 74, Must Vacate Flat to Let Migrants In - Report
    Ship Carrying Undocumented Migrants Sinks Off Algeria’s Coast – Reports
    France Refuses to Accommodate Economic Migrants From German NGO Ship - Reports
    Finns Blame Migrants' Culture, Religion for Wave of Sex Attacks
    Finland Wants More Migrants to Leave, Doubles 'Sweetener' Aid
    Thousands of Missing Migrants Catch Finnish Gov't Off Guard
    Tags:
    Immigration Policies, Border Wall, illegal immigrants, Donald Trump, United States, Mexico

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse