Ex-US Vice President Biden Still Undecided Whether to Run for President in 2020

"I don't know, haven't made up my mind yet", he said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, when asked whether he planned to run in the next presidential race.
Biden, 76, the vice president under the Barack Obama, is considered to be one of the most popular potential presidential candidates.
According to this week's Morning Consult survey among Democratic primary voters, the politician tops the list of the party's potential hopefuls in 2020 and is followed by Bernie Sanders.
If Biden wins the election, he would be inaugurated at the age of 78, the same age that Ronald Reagan was when he left office.