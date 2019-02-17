Nauert Withdraws Nomination for US Envoy to UN, Trump to Announce New Candidate

"Today Heather Nauert withdrew herself from consideration for the nomination of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. The President [Donald Trump] will make an announcement with respect to a nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations soon", the statement says.
"The past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration", Nauert said in a statement issued by the State Department on Saturday.
Heather Nauert withdraws herself from consideration for UN Ambassador: pic.twitter.com/Sab9ppQJgt— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) February 17, 2019
Current US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, previously announced her intention to resign. The Trump administration nominated Nauert to succeed Haley. Trump subsequently announced that he planned to nominate Nauert to replace Haley.
Prior to being appointed to her position at the State Department, Nauert worked as a correspondent for ABC News and a news presenter for Fox News.
Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI), however, noted that Nauert lacked the diplomatic experience and qualification to take up the job of US ambassador to the United Nations.
Similarly, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, expressed concern that Nauert did not have the skill set required to do the job.