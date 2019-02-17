Nauert Withdraws Nomination for US Envoy to UN, Trump to Announce New Candidate

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department said in a statement on Saturday that spokeswoman Heather Nauert had withdrawn her nomination for the post of US Ambassador to the United Nations.

"Today Heather Nauert withdrew herself from consideration for the nomination of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. The President [Donald Trump] will make an announcement with respect to a nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations soon", the statement says.

"The past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration", Nauert said in a statement issued by the State Department on Saturday.

Current US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, previously announced her intention to resign. The Trump administration nominated Nauert to succeed Haley. Trump subsequently announced that he planned to nominate Nauert to replace Haley.

© AFP 2018 / Mandel Ngan Trump Confirms He's Nominating Heather Nauert to Be US Ambassador to UN

While announcing his decision in December 2018, Trump praised Nauert for her work with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He characterized the spokeswoman as "very talented, very smart, and very quick" and a person who would be respected by all.

Prior to being appointed to her position at the State Department, Nauert worked as a correspondent for ABC News and a news presenter for Fox News.

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI), however, noted that Nauert lacked the diplomatic experience and qualification to take up the job of US ambassador to the United Nations.

READ MORE: Why Did Nikki Haley Unexpectedly Resign as UN Ambassador?

Similarly, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, expressed concern that Nauert did not have the skill set required to do the job.