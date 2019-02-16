Kellyanne Conway's Husband Mocks Trump With Link to Star Wars' Jar Jar Binks

This is not the first time that White House Counsellor Kellyanne Conway’s husband has taken a swing at US President Donald Trump.

Attorney George Conway, the husband of White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway, took to Twitter to mock President Donald Trump’s oratory skills following a press-conference on the recently called national emergency in the Rose Garden at the White House.

Conway cited a Washington Post column by Henry Olsen that slammed what he described as a “rambling and disjointed explanation” for why POTUS is declaring a national emergency to fund a wall on the US-Mexico border.

The line that caught Conway’s attention compared Trump’s incoherent speech to that of Star Wars character Jar Jar Binks, who speaks in a somewhat broken dialect and is widely despised in the movies:

“Even the modern tyrants whom the president… praises demonstrate more facility with language and more attention to governing detail than does he. To borrow from popular culture, Trump looks less like the sinister Emperor Palpatine and more like the hapless Jar Jar Binks.” https://t.co/i5kZ2G1o0F — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 15, 2019

The wild comparison sent social media into a meltdown, with “Jar Jar Binks” apparently trending on Twitter now.

I had to look up who Jar Jar Binks was pic.twitter.com/2u07pT09Ht — Freckles 20🐕 (@FrecklesXX20) February 15, 2019

Do you remember him HISSING at the press?? pic.twitter.com/A916pzJpWg — Freckles 20🐕 (@FrecklesXX20) February 16, 2019

"The wall is very, very… on its way." ~President Donald J. Trump, Feb 13 19 — Lynnp27 🌀 All Rise for Judge Oval! (@Lynnp27) February 15, 2019

When you see why Jar Jar Binks is trending … pic.twitter.com/ZIlvR3Suxn — Will Regla (@willregla) February 16, 2019

Jar Jar would be a far better President, but Gungans aren’t born on US soil. — Carl Schaerf (@schaerf_carl) February 15, 2019

Some suggested that it was unfair to the fictional character:

That’s unfair to Jar Jar Binks pic.twitter.com/ei3TLuLsLS — JoAnne #NoMoreShutdowns Legat (@rebellegrrl) February 16, 2019

That's an insult to Jar Jar. His heart was in the right place. — David Nelson (@davidnelsonORL) February 15, 2019

But not as amusing as a Jarjar and probably not as smart. — Theosoph (@Theosoph) February 15, 2019

Another user thought a different “Star Wars” character would be more accurate:

On Friday, Trump signed a national emergency declaration to fund a border to wall on the US southern border with Mexico to stem the flow of illegal migrants.

Republicans and Democrats have been in a stalemate over the funding, since Trump demanded more than $5 billion for the wall, while Dems could only agree to $1.4 billion for border security.

The disagreements resulted in a record-breaking 35-day long partial government shutdown, which was ended after POTUS agreed to sign a temporary budget for government agencies.