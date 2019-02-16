Mueller Recommends Ex-Trump Campaign Official Be Sentenced to 19-24 Years

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is seeking a 19-24 year jail term for US President Donald Trump's ex-campaign manager, Paul Manafort, according to a court document filed Friday in the US, cited by Reuters.

According to the court filing, cited by Reuters, prosecutors for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team urged a federal judge in Virginia to impose a strict prison sentence forTrump's former campaign manager, after a jury has convicted him on eight counts of bank and tax fraud.

According to another media outlet, if the court ruled in favor of the sentence, suggested by Mueller, it would practically be a life sentence for Manafort, who is 69.

"The government agrees with the guidelines analysis in the Presentence Investigation Report (PSR) and its calculation of the defendant's Total Offense Level as 38 with a corresponding range of imprisonment of 235 to 293 months, a fine range of $50,000 to $24,371,491.74, a term of supervised release of up to five years, restitution in the amount of $24,815,108.74, and forfeiture in the amount of $4,412,500", the submission filed by Mueller with the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, published by the Axios news outlet, read.

In September 2018, Manafort reached a plea agreement with the special counsel, probing Russia’s alleged meddling in the US 2016 presidential election, after a jury found him guilty a month earlier on eight charges of tax evasion and bank fraud.

However, last month, Mueller submitted a 31-page court filing, penned by FBI agent Jeffrey Weiland, seeking to provide the evidentiary basis that some of Manafort’s statements made as part of his plea bargain were false.

The alleged lies include Manafort’s denial of having had contacts with Trump administration officials, the nature of a $125,000 payment to a firm working for him and his interactions with former business associate and translator, a Russian national, Konstantin Kilimnik.

Last week, a US District Court for the District of Columbia held a closed-door hearing in the Manafort case. The transcript of the session was published on Thursday. According to the document, the meeting between Manafort and Kilimnik, which is "of significance" for the prosecution, took place in August 2016 and their interactions continued through 2017 and 2018. At the 2016 meeting, the two individuals discussed the Ukrainian crisis, among other things, the transcript showed.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US election, saying the allegations were made up to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Trump has said on numerous occasions that the Mueller investigation is a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in two years.

