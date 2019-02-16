Mueller Team Interviews White House Press Secretary - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Office of the Special Counsel has interviewed White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders as part of its ongoing Russia investigation, US media reported on Friday.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team has interviewed Sanders as part of the investigation into allegations of collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign team and the Kremlin in the 2016 US presidential election, CNN reported. Both Russia and Trump have repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them unsubstantiated.

"The President urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel", Sanders told CNN in a statement.

Mueller is investigating allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election. Russia has repeatedly refuted the claims of meddling in the 2016 US election, saying the allegations are absurd and intended to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

Trump has called Mueller’s probe a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in two years.

The US Senate on Thursday afternoon confirmed Trump's nominee, William Barr, to be the next Attorney General of the United States. The vote came more than three months after Trump asked former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign from his position. Barr would replace acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who was tapped to serve once Sessions departed.

Barr overcame Democrats' concerns about how he would manage Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion. Barr had written a 19-page legal memorandum earlier in which he characterized Mueller’s probe as "fatally flawed".

Last month, Matthew Whitaker told reporters that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation was close to being completed.

