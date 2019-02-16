Register
01:55 GMT +316 February 2019
    White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

    Mueller Team Interviews White House Press Secretary - Reports

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Office of the Special Counsel has interviewed White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders as part of its ongoing Russia investigation, US media reported on Friday.

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team has interviewed Sanders as part of the investigation into allegations of collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign team and the Kremlin in the 2016 US presidential election, CNN reported. Both Russia and Trump have repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them unsubstantiated.

    "The President urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel", Sanders told CNN in a statement.

    READ MORE: Sarah Sanders Sends Waves on Twitter after Saying God Wanted Trump as President

    Mueller is investigating allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election. Russia has repeatedly refuted the claims of meddling in the 2016 US election, saying the allegations are absurd and intended to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

    Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, leaves a secure area where the panel meets as Democrats seek to push back against a classified memo released by Republicans last week questioning the methods used by the FBI to apply for a surveillance warrant on a onetime associate of the Trump campaign, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Scott Applewhite
    US House Democrats Reopen Russiagate Probe, Send Mueller Dozens of Transcripts
    Trump has called Mueller’s probe a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in two years.

    The US Senate on Thursday afternoon confirmed Trump's nominee, William Barr, to be the next Attorney General of the United States. The vote came more than three months after Trump asked former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign from his position. Barr would replace acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who was tapped to serve once Sessions departed.

    Barr overcame Democrats' concerns about how he would manage Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion. Barr had written a 19-page legal memorandum earlier in which he characterized Mueller’s probe as "fatally flawed".

    Last month, Matthew Whitaker told reporters that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation was close to being completed.

    READ MORE: Trump Plays Down Impeachment Talks, Takes Aim at MSM After Russiagate Report

